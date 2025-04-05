Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 19

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It's like those holograms in the pictures - you have to stare into the nonsense for a long time to see the camel

What kind of perverts made the picture concave?

 
 
Igor Makanu:

Maxim Romanov:

it doesn't matter how or in what, the video is interesting because of what we see with our eyes - agree that if you draw a biro on a piece of paper, it won't attract attention, but if you make a self-similarity (like in the video), it will attract attention

 

Nikolai Semko:

Mathologer is a cool channel, I watch it periodically too, the channel is interesting because mathematical proofs are almost always performed with graphical interpretation


 
Igor Makanu:

Mathologer is a cool channel, I watch it periodically too, the channel is interesting because mathematical proofs are almost always produced graphically

Yeah. I agree.

 

A simple script that draws a Barnsley fern

#include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164
void OnStart() {
   double x = 0;
   double y = 0;
   Canvas.Erase();
   for (int i=0; i<500000; i++) {
      int p = rand()%1000;
      double oldx = x;
      if(p <= 850) {
         x = 0.85 * x + 0.04 * y;
         y = -0.04 * oldx + 0.85 * y + 1.6;
      } else {
         if(p <= 920) {
            x = 0.25 * x - 0.26 * y;
            y = 0.23 * oldx + 0.25 * y + 1.6;
         } else if(p <= 990) {
            x = -0.15 * x + 0.3 * y;
            y = 0.26 * oldx + 0.2 * y + 0.44;
         } else {
            x = 0.0;
            y = 0.16 * y;
         }
      }
      Canvas.PixelSet(W.Height/2  +(int)round(80*y),W.Height/2-(int)round(80*x),0xFF36A374);
   }
   Canvas.Update();
   Sleep(10000);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Nikolai Semko:

I did something similar in Excel)
 
Nikolai Semko:

Cool
