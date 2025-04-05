Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 19
It's like those holograms in the pictures - you have to stare into the nonsense for a long time to see the camel
What kind of perverts made the picture concave?
making fractals in Paint is powerful!
it doesn't matter how or in what, the video is interesting because of what we see with our eyes - agree that if you draw a biro on a piece of paper, it won't attract attention, but if you make a self-similarity (like in the video), it will attract attention
An informative and interesting video
Mathologer is a cool channel, I watch it periodically too, the channel is interesting because mathematical proofs are almost always performed with graphical interpretation
Yeah. I agree.
A simple script that draws a Barnsley fern
