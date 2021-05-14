Less code, more action... writing an EA - page 9

Vladimir Simakov:

Is it like, what am I not checking?

Don't just run it once, run it several times.


 
Vladimir Simakov:

Is it OK that this is the whole tambourine dance?

If the data is not ready, the method will return 0.0 which is easily checked.

You can also write it in documentation, as an obligatory user action when accessing a method.

With a note that "N hours of development were done for this".

 

Another attempt to make a cross-platform trading API.

fxsaber:

Another attempt at a cross-platform trading API.

Thanks, took a look.

I had a slightly different idea than just making a "lighter" class hierarchy.

Here we open the terminal and what do we see ?

- table with orders

- table with history

- a table with quotes

- charts. But the chart itself is also a table, just a graphical representation

and give the programmer (and myself in particular) a means (interface) to use these/similar tables as easily as possible.
The work is almost like in Excel, except that it is mql and compile-time: open tables, set/name columns, type formulas.

Basically, there is a DataFrame class that implements a table with pull discipline (on demand) of calculations. I've started to experiment with the best way to do it with orders/tickets/history.

But now it's hard to find the time and other reasons

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

make a "lighter" class hierarchy.

Several different attempts to make something of my own have shown that it's not enough to come up with an API, you still need to make it work stably.

Gave the simplest example of a test.

