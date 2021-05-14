Less code, more action... writing an EA - page 9
Is it like, what am I not checking?
Don't just run it once, run it several times.
Is it OK that this is the whole tambourine dance?
If the data is not ready, the method will return 0.0 which is easily checked.
You can also write it in documentation, as an obligatory user action when accessing a method.
With a note that "N hours of development were done for this".
Another attempt to make a cross-platform trading API.
Thanks, took a look.
I had a slightly different idea than just making a "lighter" class hierarchy.
Here we open the terminal and what do we see ?
- table with orders
- table with history
- a table with quotes
- charts. But the chart itself is also a table, just a graphical representation
and give the programmer (and myself in particular) a means (interface) to use these/similar tables as easily as possible.
The work is almost like in Excel, except that it is mql and compile-time: open tables, set/name columns, type formulas.
Basically, there is a DataFrame class that implements a table with pull discipline (on demand) of calculations. I've started to experiment with the best way to do it with orders/tickets/history.
But now it's hard to find the time and other reasons
make a "lighter" class hierarchy.
Several different attempts to make something of my own have shown that it's not enough to come up with an API, you still need to make it work stably.
Gave the simplest example of a test.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Less code, more rolling... writing an EA
fxsaber, 2019.03.12 21:46
ZZI This assignment could well be considered as an initial test of one's MT5 trading skills. So everyone is welcome to try their hand at it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Keep the same number of buy and sell positions in MT5
fxsaber, 2019.04.20 10:43
It is almost impossible to create a wrapper for MT4 that can compete with pure MQL4
void OnTick() {
Trade(MarketOrders(OP_SELL).Count()-MarketOrders(OP_BUY).Count());
}
anything is possible.
anything is possible.
Put it out there and let's have a look.
I've been here before - "post it" gets you banned.
the topic is closed.
SZZ can and so