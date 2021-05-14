Less code, more action... writing an EA - page 8
It's not working.
And this is the second codeIt's working.
Is it all right that before accessing indicators of different timeframes, you have to bang on a tambourine and do the dance?
If you know who's going to do it, it's the user - let him learn zen and non-Chinese at the same time :-)
The platform represents convenient interfaces of indicators and their decomposition into buffers. So, why repeat something which has already been done and has been well done? To show that you are familiar with the word "class" something in fact...
Is it OK that this is the whole tambourine dance?
If the data is not ready, the method will return 0.0, which is elementary checked.
nasty word is class, second day I'm hanging with syntax parsing these devils: tag = "//tr [@class='calendar__row calendar__row--day-breaker']" at the word class, my eye starts twitching something is boiling ))))
I wrote that I wrote it on my knee, by the way, it's not netting accounting?
Hedge. No one is rushing you to broaden your horizons.If you have already downloaded this article, it will be useful for you to insert it into your MT5 trading account. So, everyone can try his forces.
Is it like that I will not test it?
careful reading of near-Xtml is a real learning curve :-)
Coming back to our mql's: in my opinion, classes are created from scratch. At the first opportunity and without justification and goals. If there's an op, then let's create a class :-). With the same indicators - the fifth generation of software, and the fact that indicators are divided into buffers that can be called as time-series and that's convenient, everyone knows it.
But they still keep making class CIshimoku. CMyYellowJigulyN5090 as the 50th class :-)
strange, but you read my mind when observing some authors of indicators/articles etc.... i'm kind of the same here myself, sometimes i want to create something like this out of high art, and start writing in a class, that could be done easier, the main thing here is to stop and get back to the goals, and the goal should always be - performance and memory savings (fast code modification? - flexibility? ), but alas, these goals are not popular now
I could understand using OOP if you don't want to understand implementation and just want to get the job done, you can take an OOP solution and use it (HtmlAgilityPack, damn it, its simplicity...)
or use OOP if you need to store all data in one piece of code
but this is too much to use OOP for executing one built-in MQL command
Ok, I'm through discussing other people's code, I've never discussed it, it's not an interesting topic, there's no sense in it, nothing will change anyway, and I'm not the best example of writing a correct perfect code ))))