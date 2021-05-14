Less code, more action... writing an EA - page 7
which Ishimock component do you want a wrap for? and most importantly why and what kind of...
just chatting ? you can, why not...
PS/ Have you seen the Exxel ? In the DataFrame view the Ishimocks will look the same... Just like all the others... Traders work with tables actually. A chart is just a partial representation (view) of a summary table. So this data should be treated like tables.
From the trader's point of view - what is a program object ? It is nothing. There are no such things in his practical life.
So are you doing this for programmers, even beginners, or for just anyone?
I wrote that with control of opening of these very orders.
I don't get it. Have you posted an incomplete version?
For general thinking, example of a wrapper class for Ichimoku, but in mql4.
why make simple things so complicated? mt4 makes it easy to use indicators by writing a single line
I used to write it that way:
With this approach, OnTick() takes 15-20 lines of code, where you can see all logic and quickly modify it for modifications - conditions are rewritten or indicators are added
imho, OOP you have made a complicated task from a simple one, you need to control TF switching, if the objects are created via pointers, unnecessary manipulation at each call, increases memory consumption.... why?
Do you do it for programmers, even beginners, or for just anyone?
I do it specifically for beginners.
And who did you cite the code for? It completely repeats the standard indicator, and does not allow anything new; it's like an old song with a new twist. With new entities, one more class and one more include.
Why was the COD made ? It cannot be applied to S20 for example... physically it cannot be applied to arbitrary ohlc. And what class can be derived from it, where to grow from there ?
I don't get it. Have you posted an incomplete version?
So you have no control of opening/closing an order, with me everything is fine. At least it works on Forex Club. I wrote that today I attached CloseBy to the library, there is still a feedback to be improved. For example, does the same ticket change or not? Forex Club does not, but others? That is, we have to implement control of this, to change required class fields, etc. But when all this is finalized and debugged, it's a real pleasure to write.
I'm repeating once again, your code doesn't work, the second code works.
I'm doing this specifically for beginners.
But who did you cite the code for? It completely repeats the standard indicator, and does not allow anything new; it's an old song with a new twist. With new entities, one more class and one more inlude.
Why was the COD made ? It cannot be applied to S20 for example... physically it cannot be applied to arbitrary ohlc. And what class can be derived from it, where to grow from there ?
It's purely for the sake of convenience.
In the data segment:
CIchimoku ind1(EURUSD,PERIOD_M5,5,10,15);
CIchimoku ind1(GBPUSD,0,10,25,30,2);
As a result we have two indicators, the first on the m5 timeframe, but the second will always be shifted by +2 timeframes from the current chart timeframe.
But is it OK that before accessing indicators of different timeframes, you have to bang on a tambourine and do some dancing?
Who will do it ... well, apparently the user - let him learn zen and the power of non-Chinese simultaneously :-)
The platform represents convenient interfaces of indicators and their decomposition into buffers. So, why repeat something which has already been done and has been well done? To show that you are familiar with the word "class" something in fact...