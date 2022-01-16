Services. Are they up and running yet? - page 2
The services need to be able to communicate with any programme on any graph. Shared program memory.
There are resources through which you can exchange data now
The exchange of data of type string is badly needed. A universal type. For any purpose.
One common string array for all programs - ideal solution for fast exchange of any information, without OnChartEvent() or disk load. All asynchronous. Written in one program, read in another.
The exchange mechanisms are long overdue.
There are global variables for exchanging string values.
Projects are not very user-friendly, there is no way to sort everything into folders. And there is no way to develop code for two platforms at once.Maybe I don't understand something, of course.
For example, I develop everything through projects. It's even more convenient to exchange code between MQL4/5. It goes without saying, I initially tried to develop everything for both platforms at once. By the way, I can easily compile for 4 in MQL5, though sometimes it may cause a glitch. So it's better to compile them anyway.P.S. This project is open, you can connect and take a look.
We'll think about exchange mechanisms, it's high time.
Although there is a solution from@fxsaber, but it's not obvious and you won't find it immediately.
Although there is a solution from@fxsaber but it is not obvious and not immediately found.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: TradeTransactions
fxsaber, 2018.12.17 23:48
You can trade anything through Resources.
There will be neither OnTimer nor OnTick in services. Only OnStart.
This is a special type of program for background looped processes (datafeeds, analytics, external links, etc) and not a replacement for experts.
Beta 1963 is out and you can upgrade via the menu.
You are kind of a master Yoda here, )) I would like to know firsthand what is OnStart and what is the difference between this beast and the same OnTick ?
And what is the difference between Services and Scripts, apart from the fact that you don't need a separate schedule for them?
The absence of event model when working with datafeeds looks like some kind of crutch.
As an example of such a crutch, we can consider the current implementation of formula symbols, which are not based on an event model, but on a timer (loop). Hence, there are skipping of ticks.
Earlier it was said about multisymbol OnTick in Services. Why have they abandoned and slashed good ideas like this?