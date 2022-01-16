Services. Are they up and running yet? - page 3
By the way, you can compile for 4 in MQL5, but sometimes you can get a glitch. So it's better to compile all the same.
I have been compiling everything with the same compiler for 2 years now.
What kind of glitch can you get?
I would like to know first-hand what OnStart is and how it differs from OnTick ?
Please learn to look at the site menu. Simple - lift your eyes and see the menu, where the second menu item is Documentation. You can use the search engine - there is an icon on the top-left. Type in a search query and you'll get a result. On the left side of the search results page you can select the sections where you want to see the search results.
There's also a miracle like this.
int start()
This is an old function - an atavism from the old mql4. Forget it.
The lack of an event model when working with datafeeds looks like a crutch.
As an example of such a crutch, consider the current implementation of formula symbols - based not on event model, but on a timer (loop). Hence, there are skipping of ticks.
Earlier it was said about multisymbol OnTick in Services. Why have they abandoned and slashed good ideas like that?
The services run continuously, communicating with the terminal via a special task queue. We will disclose the tasks later.
Services are not experts and are not chart/timer/price event handlers. Event models are not needed for continuous processes, the point of which is never to be interrupted and not to depend on accounts/servers.
The services are functionally separated from the experts on purpose, so that people do not create Frankenshines. Services have their own area of application.
The compiler is the same, you can use the same ones for both languages.
At least now I have found the difference in the files.
MQL5
MQL4
As you can see this error is fixed in 4, but 5 probably forgot about it. I have also caught something, but I cannot recall it now.
There is only one compiler, isn't there?
I haven't seen any glitches.
It's just that when you name a file with an extension - the version is automatically switched as well.
Maybe you are talking about different functionality of the languages?
The compiler is the same, you can use the same ones for both languages.
There will be no OnTimer or OnTick in services. Only OnStart.
This is a special type of program for background looping processes (datafeeds, analytics, external links, etc.), not a replacement for EA.
Beta 1963 is out, you can update via the menu.
And it is not fixed: descending sorting in navigator