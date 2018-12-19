Metatrader 5 Plugin
- Analyse quality of trade input signal
- Plugin for MT5
- MT4 Plugin for MT5
- www.mql5.com
If it is related to the custom indicators, EAs, scripts or any tools so use Freelance service please - https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 14:40
We are preparing soon to introduce a new type of software - services:
They will work constantly, regardless of whether there are connections to trade servers or active accounts. In the 1958 build, so far only preparation.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 15:00
You can write independent programs, data feeds, analyzers, and so on.
Advantages are in complete independence from attachment to charts, active accounts.
What is a difference between MT4 & MT5?
You have to be able to read cyrillic from the russian forum if you wish to read news from the devteam
I think we will have this possibility in the near future -
What is a difference between MT4 & MT5?
MT4 vs MT5
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page80#comment_2906486
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167691
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? [UPDATED]
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article
The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal
- 2016.10.17
- www.mql5.com
I think we will have this possibility in the near future -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.17 18:06
Neither OnTimer nor OnTick will be in services. Only OnStart.
This is a special type of program for background looped processes (data feeds, analytics, external relations, etc.), and not a replacement for experts.
Released beta 1963, you can upgrade through the menu.
I like the new percentage on compiling
I see well the interest of those services - what we talked about last time with @Young Ho Seo - there's now a service dedicated to data collection without using no timer and - maybe am i wrong because i caught from google translate - using another thread to improve performance.
But please, @Sergey Golubev could you ask in cyrillic, how to enable/disable/status services from an ea ? I tried to include it the standard way, but it is for now considered like a script?
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