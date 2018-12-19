Metatrader 5 Plugin

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Hi everyone. I want to add a new feature to metatrader 5 platform. How can i do this?
 
If it is related to the custom indicators, EAs, scripts or any tools so use Freelance service please - https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
I need an Ea to close all orders if equity target is reached.  User input : target User input : increment for next target If target is reached, close all orders and reset target to (target+increment) important: target must be stored in global variable terminal. If Ea is reseted, last target value must be intact. Good day...
 
Sergey Golubev:
If it is related to the custom indicators, EAs, scripts or any tools so use Freelance service please - https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Have you any solution for integrated plugins for Metatrader? I saw something is added to Metatrader GUI with extra functionality; for example, TickSuite is adding buttons and settings on tester window and a hook to Metatrader startup time.

Have you any info about this type of plugins?
 
I think we will have this possibility in the near future - 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 14:40

We are preparing soon to introduce a new type of software - services:


They will work constantly, regardless of whether there are connections to trade servers or active accounts. In the 1958 build, so far only preparation. 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 15:00

You can write independent programs, data feeds, analyzers, and so on.

Advantages are in complete independence from attachment to charts, active accounts.

 
What is a difference between MT4 & MT5? 
 
Nadeem Hodekar:
What is a difference between MT4 & MT5? 

You have to be able to read cyrillic from the russian forum if you wish to read news from the devteam

 
Sergey Golubev:
I think we will have this possibility in the near future - 


Thank you Sergey, your message is helpful.
 
Nadeem Hodekar:
What is a difference between MT4 & MT5? 

MT4 vs MT5 

MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article  

The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal 


How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:
I think we will have this possibility in the near future - 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Services. Already working?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.17 18:06

Neither OnTimer nor OnTick will be in services. Only OnStart.

This is a special type of program for background looped processes (data feeds, analytics, external relations, etc.), and not a replacement for experts.


Released beta 1963, you can upgrade through the menu.

 

I like the new percentage on compiling


 

I see well the interest of those services - what we talked about last time with @Young Ho Seo - there's now a service dedicated to data collection without using no timer and - maybe am i wrong because i caught from google translate - using another thread to improve performance.

But please, @Sergey Golubev could you ask in cyrillic, how to enable/disable/status services from an ea ? I tried to include it the standard way, but it is for now considered like a script?

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