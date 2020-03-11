MQL5: Validation :-( I've already racked my brain to find out what it is and how it's solved. - page 6
It says: huge log file. Doesn't fit on disk, so testing is interrupted. Use the translator.
I know how it is translated. My logs only outputs opening and closing. How is the testing done there?
The question is closed. Thank you.
EA Doesn't pass validation. no trade action.
I have added to the code opening of order without conditions. (This violates the idea of trading, but does not affect the result, as they say, "to the delight of inspectors")
But still no trades. Something is wrong with validation...
please help me understand
in the Strategy Tester it works...
MT4
please help me understandeverything works in the tester...
All telepaths are on holiday. And ordinary people without a code can't help.
if(b == 0)
if(OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, BuyLot, Ask, iSlippage, 0, 0, "," iMagicNumber, 0, clrGreen) < 0)
Print("OrderSend error #", GetLastError();
Bare code without a single check. For such things Market usually beats hands down (doesn't pass Validation).
maybe there is a "correct" template with validation? everyone would add themselves and the question would go away
And that's what they want to sell :) .