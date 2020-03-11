MQL5: Validation :-( I've already racked my brain to find out what it is and how it's solved. - page 5
Need to close a BUY position.
Assumption: from the code above you incorrectly calculate the volume (or rather incorrectly check the possibility to open with this volume) - you use TOTAL free margin, instead of free margin after opening a position. You should also check beforehand what is set in m_symbol.LotsLimit()
Here used before, also the same errors, at the bottom checks the limit.
I have specially created a test EA, this EA undergoes validation.
I do the same checks for the desired EA, and there are errors.
You are not reading at all: why are you using ALL free margin, instead of free margin after opening a position?
All in all read and re-read the article.
Added: Just checked my latest code - in the Trading Signals function I have specifically added coefficient - to involve LotCheck
The Expert Advisor has passed validation with a bang.
It's not clear.
It's not clear.
It says: huge log file. Doesn't fit on disk, so testing is interrupted. Use the translator.