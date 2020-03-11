MQL5: Validation :-( I've already racked my brain to find out what it is and how it's solved. - page 3

Hello.

Who can help, I don't understand what the error is.

All checks done, tried different ways, no validation and that's it.


 
Andrey Minaev what's wrong.

the error is telling you directly - handicapped volume

if your broker is serious, especially if it is a bank, then lots 0.000001 will not be there, set the minimum lot = 1

if you define the trade request volume by yourself, every double number should be normalized with NormalizeDouble


for lots

NormalizeDouble(lot, 2)

for prices, takeaways, stops

NormalizeDouble(price, 5)

and in general, check if you meet the limits set in the constants

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants

for example SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and SYMBOL_DIGITS

 
Everything is checked, maximum volume, minimum volume, volume step, maximum volume for an individual character, and is normalised when opened, but the error still pops up. What else should I check?
 
Tested in tester for different parameters, no errors. In autovalidation it is not clear why the error appears, no error number, no description, stupid Invalid, I don't understand why. Logs all prescribed, but it does not show, even the chain of events is impossible to trace.
 
Andrey Minaev:
Tested in the tester for different parameters, no errors. In autovalidation is not clear why the error appears, no error number, no description, stupid Invalid, why not understand. Logs all prescribed, but it does not show, even the chain of events is impossible to trace.

You are being told in plain white: the volume is wrong.

 
I understood that it writes wrong volume, so normalisation does not work, why am I now in the tester trying to insert non-normalised in settings, before opening normalisation, according to the rules, everything in the tester works without errors. In validation it doesn't work. Ran it on different instruments, with different volume steps, different minimum volumes, etc. If it works in the tester without errors, why doesn't it work in validation?
 
Andrey Minaev:
I understood that writes wrong volume, so normalization does not work, why am I in the tester now trying to insert non-normalized in settings, before opening normalize, according to the rules, everything in the tester works without errors. In validation it doesn't work. Ran it on different instruments, with different volume steps, different minimum volumes, etc. If it works in the tester without errors, why doesn't it work in validation?

Who knows HOW you normalise there? Maybe a lot increment of 0.025? And a minimum of 0.03?

 

What have I done wrong?



 
Andrey Minaev:

What have I done wrong?



Please:

  1. Insert code using the button Code
  2. Read the article -What tests does a trading robot have to pass before it is published in the Marketplace?
  3. Do not forget to quantize the lot
 
I've read what checks to undergo. Why are you writing this to everyone. I have a question about the volume, what is wrong with it.
