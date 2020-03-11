MQL5: Validation :-( I've already racked my brain to find out what it is and how it's solved. - page 3
Hello.
Who can help, I don't understand what the error is.
All checks done, tried different ways, no validation and that's it.
the error is telling you directly - handicapped volume
if your broker is serious, especially if it is a bank, then lots 0.000001 will not be there, set the minimum lot = 1
if you define the trade request volume by yourself, every double number should be normalized with NormalizeDouble
for lots
for prices, takeaways, stops
and in general, check if you meet the limits set in the constants
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants
for example SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and SYMBOL_DIGITS
Tested in the tester for different parameters, no errors. In autovalidation is not clear why the error appears, no error number, no description, stupid Invalid, why not understand. Logs all prescribed, but it does not show, even the chain of events is impossible to trace.
You are being told in plain white: the volume is wrong.
I understood that writes wrong volume, so normalization does not work, why am I in the tester now trying to insert non-normalized in settings, before opening normalize, according to the rules, everything in the tester works without errors. In validation it doesn't work. Ran it on different instruments, with different volume steps, different minimum volumes, etc. If it works in the tester without errors, why doesn't it work in validation?
Who knows HOW you normalise there? Maybe a lot increment of 0.025? And a minimum of 0.03?
What have I done wrong?
What have I done wrong?
