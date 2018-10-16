The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 9
Peter, the issue is that you have posted a function on the forum for all to see and apply colour decomposition. But this function does not generate the necessary color array, but only a string array, which is only good for Print output, instead of demonstrating your gradient on the screen. It is a pig in a poke and no respect for others. You may translate it yourselves if you want.
This is already an outright libel and slander. I deliberately chose string type, to make it easier to see the components and to isolate them. I explained my solution technique in detail on the first page. You haven't explained anything. I'm not sure you yourself fully understand how your method of colour decomposition works. If you don't, explain it in as much detail as I did.
And do not make such loud accusations. You may slip up on them yourself.
Sorry - I've only just read your explanation:
I can't do that. It's more prosaic and primitive.
It is difficult to explain more capaciously than the code itself:
One more time:
This is the best check that the algorithm is working correctly.
Then, you can move on to a speed check.
You, on the other hand, took my algorithm, changed the lines in it as you saw fit, then ran it on a different platform and displayed it according to your drawing technique. Having made so many independent changes, you judge my algorithm as if you don't notice how you yourself changed it and put it in different conditions. Conditions where you yourself might have an error. So, let's calmly find out.
Peter, I don't need 256 combinations of three digits in my alert. I need colour. All I did in your function was to convert colour to uint, as it should be. I did not get into your algorithm, because its logic is beyond my comprehension.
Checking by numbers is the best. You cannot compare colour shades by eye. Monitors are different and perception can be different. That is why figures are the best check.
And there's no inordinate logic involved. School trigonometry.
1. Calculate the angles of six segments.
2. Then, calculate the values at each point of these segments and write them into an array.
That's it.
But in fact, my function works without glitches and is 4 times faster. I'm waiting for your result when you provide your algorithm on 5. It took me a while just copying via clipboard, and you took something longer.
Nikolai, that sounds like kindergarten. The statement "4 times faster" is invalid because it's not proven.
This line affects the drawing of the whole rectangle for some reason. But it's not my glitch. Check it out.
Continuing to look into those glitches you've got. I want to see if it's really because of my algorithm.
And turn off the unnecessary flickering of numbers. Take out all the unnecessary stuff. Let a simple rectangle with a gradient of one original colour be displayed once. Without any unnecessary gimmicks.
If you need a gradient of one colour to white or to black, you can get them that way with this function.
Checking by the numbers is the best. You can't exactly compare colour shades by eye. Monitors are different and perception can be different. That's why numbers are the best check.
I'll join in the "accusations", couldn't take it :)
A good example of how not to program. If this is how your entire GUI is written, we won't see it for a long time. :(
Every line is a "masterpiece": such a pile of errors and bloopers, so much hope that mql4 will work out. I now understand why mt4 is being used.
I think that publishing of such codes and the subsequent reaction to criticism is not respecting the forum audience. They don't want to do you harm, they want to help you.
As for comparing algorithms, you can compare them visually. It's not like you offered proof in numbers that your algorithm gives shades 99% close to "windows shades".
On the left is sort of your approach, on the right isNikolai Semko's. (A modifiedNikolai Semko script was used)