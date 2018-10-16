The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 12
Here is the result of my algorithm on MT5. Without any unnecessary and superfluous gimmicks.
And the code?
I've already demonstrated the flaw in your approach above, and if it matches the palette you're comparing it to, then so does it, using the white line example.
Again in other words.
If you change colour smoothly from black (0,0,0) to white (255,255,255) going through a particular colour (r1,g1,b1) then the sum of the three colours R, G and B is the important indicator. It is better to move away from the terminology here, as it can get confusing (brightness, luminosity, tone ....)
It is absolutely obvious that ideally it should change linearly from 0 to 3*255=765. You tweak your colour strictly in the middle, I first calculate the sum of the original colour and paste it into the gradient array according to that RGB sum. That's why my white line has no break point, unlike yours.
and the code?
It's not all ready yet. I admit I underestimated the degree of platform difference. The algorithm on MT5 is flawed in some places. But the problem is only in the code, not the concept.
Peter, what are you talking about? If I didn't understand it, how could I do it. Writing an algorithm in code is much easier than describing it in words.
Tell me, do you understand the meaning of this code? After all, everything is so elementary and obvious that I don't even understand what comments can be inserted here.
Here's how your algorithm works, using this function as an example:
State your concept of colour decomposition. If the algorithm is yours, you know it well.
You seem to be convincing yourself of something. Again, there hasn't been time to do a visualisation. Have you checked the algorithm against the palette?
The result of your script for colour 207,255,65.
Thanks for the observation. I too have identified a few errors. I will make a mt4 gif now. It works fine, but there are problems on a couple of colours.
I can't get high quality gifs. Here is the script. Put on MT4 and see everything as it is.
Found the first error. Corrected it.
I should have added :
in each loop.