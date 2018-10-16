The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 12

Реter Konow:

Here is the result of my algorithm on MT5. Without any unnecessary and superfluous gimmicks.


And the code?

 
Nikolai Semko:

I've already demonstrated the flaw in your approach above, and if it matches the palette you're comparing it to, then so does it, using the white line example.
Again in other words.

If you change colour smoothly from black (0,0,0) to white (255,255,255) going through a particular colour (r1,g1,b1) then the sum of the three colours R, G and B is the important indicator. It is better to move away from the terminology here, as it can get confusing (brightness, luminosity, tone ....)

It is absolutely obvious that ideally it should change linearly from 0 to 3*255=765. You tweak your colour strictly in the middle, I first calculate the sum of the original colour and paste it into the gradient array according to that RGB sum. That's why my white line has no break point, unlike yours.

Nikolai, while you haven't explained how your algorithm works and you're talking about some white lines that should be like that, but not different...

It's obvious that you yourself don't understand how your algorithm breaks down into shades. You have no coherent concept. Just a confusion of terms and code borrowed from somewhere else...

 
Nikolai Semko:

and the code?

It's not all ready yet. I admit I underestimated the degree of platform difference. The algorithm on MT5 is flawed in some places. But the problem is only in the code, not the concept.

 
Реter Konow:

Nikolai, while you haven't explained how your algorithm works and you're talking about some white lines that should be like that, but not like that...

It's obvious that you yourself don't understand how your algorithm breaks down into shades. You have no coherent concept. Only a confusion of terms and code borrowed from somewhere else...

Peter, what are you talking about? If I didn't understand it, how could I do it. Writing an algorithm in code is much easier than describing it in words.
Tell me, do you understand the meaning of this code? After all, everything is so elementary and obvious that I don't even understand what comments can be inserted here.

void Gradient(uint clr1,uint clr2,uint &arr[],uint size)
  {
   if(size==0) return;
   ArrayResize(arr,size);
   rgb c1,c2;
   c1.clr=clr1;
   c2.clr=clr2;
   double R1=c1.c[2],G1=c1.c[1],B1=c1.c[0];
   double R2=c2.c[2],G2=c2.c[1],B2=c2.c[0];
   double deltaR=(R2-R1)/(size-1);
   double deltaG=(G2-G1)/(size-1);
   double deltaB=(B2-B1)/(size-1);
   for(uint i=0;i<size;i++)
     {
      R1+=deltaR; c1.c[2]=uchar (R1+0.4999);
      G1+=deltaG; c1.c[1]=uchar (G1+0.4999);
      B1+=deltaB; c1.c[0]=uchar (B1+0.4999);
      arr[i]=c1.clr;
     }
  }
 
Nikolai Semko:

Peter, what are you talking about. If I didn't understand it, how could I do it. Writing an algorithm in code is much easier than describing it in words.
Tell me, do you understand the meaning of this code? After all, everything is so elementary and obvious that I don't even understand what comments can be inserted here.

Here's how your algorithm works, using this function as an example:

#include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22164

union rgb {uint clr; uchar c[4];};

void OnStart()
  {
   rgb c,C;
   uint CLR[];
   color clr=clrViolet;
   Gradient(clrWhite, clr, CLR,W.Height/2); // получаем массив градиента от белого цвета до цвета clr 
   for(int y=0; y<W.Height/2; y++) Canvas.LineHorizontal(0,W.Width-1,y,ColorToARGB(CLR[y],240)); // выводим на экран
   Gradient(clr, clrBlack, CLR,W.Height-W.Height/2); // получаем массив градиента от цвета clr до черног цвета  
   for(int y=W.Height/2; y<W.Height; y++) Canvas.LineHorizontal(0,W.Width-1,y,ColorToARGB(CLR[y-W.Height/2],240)); // выводим на экран в продолжение предыдущего
   Canvas.Update();
   Sleep(30000);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Gradient(uint clr1,uint clr2,uint &arr[],uint size)
  {
   if(size==0) return;
   ArrayResize(arr,size);
   rgb c1,c2;
   c1.clr=clr1;
   c2.clr=clr2;
   double R1=c1.c[2],G1=c1.c[1],B1=c1.c[0];
   double R2=c2.c[2],G2=c2.c[1],B2=c2.c[0];
   double deltaR=(R2-R1)/(size-1);
   double deltaG=(G2-G1)/(size-1);
   double deltaB=(B2-B1)/(size-1);
   for(uint i=0;i<size;i++)
     {
      R1+=deltaR; c1.c[2]=uchar (R1+0.4999);
      G1+=deltaG; c1.c[1]=uchar (G1+0.4999);
      B1+=deltaB; c1.c[0]=uchar (B1+0.4999);
      arr[i]=c1.clr;
     }
  }


 
Nikolai Semko:

Peter, what are you talking about. If I didn't understand it, how could I do it. Writing an algorithm in code is much easier than describing it in words.
Tell me, do you understand the meaning of this code? After all, everything is so elementary and obvious that I don't even understand what comments can be inserted here.

State your concept of colour decomposition. If the algorithm is yours, you know it well.

 
Реter Konow:

You seem to be convincing yourself of something. Again, there hasn't been time to do a visualisation. Have you checked the algorithm against the palette?

The result of your script for colour 207,255,65

The result of your script for colour 207,255,65.

 
Yury Kulikov:

The result of your script for colour 207,255,65.

Thanks for the observation. I too have identified a few errors. I will make a mt4 gif now. It works fine, but there are problems on a couple of colours.

 

I can't get high quality gifs. Here is the script. Put on MT4 and see everything as it is.

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              Gradient test 1.mq4 |
//|                                                      Peter Konow |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Peter Konow"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version    "1.00"
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
union rgb { uint clr; uchar c[ 4 ];};
rgb C,cc;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart ()
  {
   CCanvas canvas;
   if (!canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( "Gradient" , 200 , 200 , 768 , 256 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating canvas: " , GetLastError ()); }
   string Main_color = C'190,215,160' ;
   double d= 5 ;
   string Gradient[ 256 ];

   while (! IsStopped ())
     {
      C.c[ 2 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 1.2 ))+ 0.4999 ); C.c[ 1 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 1.9 ))+ 0.4999 ); C.c[ 0 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 2.8 ))+ 0.4999 );   // генерируем новый цвет
      cc.clr=C.clr;
       ulong t= GetMicrosecondCount ();
      Диапазон_оттенков(C.clr,Gradient); //Диапазон_оттенков(Main_color,Gradient);
      t= GetMicrosecondCount ()-t;
       for ( int y= 0 ; y< 256 ; y++)
        {
         //Alert(__FUNCTION__,"  Gradient[",y,"]  ",Gradient[y]);
         canvas.LineHorizontal( 0 , 767 ,y, ColorToARGB ( StringToColor (Gradient[y]), 255 ));
         C.clr=Gradient[y];
         canvas.PixelSet(( int )C.c[ 2 ]+( int )C.c[ 1 ]+( int )C.c[ 0 ],y, ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ));
         if (C.c[ 1 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 2 ]/( double )C.c[ 1 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 0 ]/( double )C.c[ 1 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrGreen ));
         if (C.c[ 2 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 1 ]/( double )C.c[ 2 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 0 ]/( double )C.c[ 2 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ));
         if (C.c[ 0 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 2 ]/( double )C.c[ 0 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 1 ]/( double )C.c[ 0 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrBlue ));
        }
      canvas.FillRectangle( 500 , 75 , 660 , 150 , ColorToARGB (cc.clr, 240 ));
      canvas.FontSet( "Tahoma" , 20 ); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 85 , "R = " + string (cc.c[ 2 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr)); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 107 , "G = " + string (cc.c[ 1 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr)); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 129 , "B = " + string (cc.c[ 0 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr));
      canvas.FontSet( "Times New Roman" , 15 );
      canvas. TextOut ( 300 , 10 , "Время формирования градиентного массива из 256 элементов = " + string (t)+ " микросекунд" , ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ));
      canvas.Update();
      d+= 0.01 ;
       Sleep ( 30 );
     }
   canvas.Destroy();
//------------------------
// for(int a1 = 0; a1 < 256; a1++)Alert(__FUNCTION__,"  Gradient[",a1,"]  ",Gradient[a1]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//================================================================================================================================================================
void Диапазон_оттенков( color _Цвет, string &Все_оттенки[ 256 ])
{
 color R,G,B,q;
 //------------------------------------------------------
 string Этот_цвет;
 double Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1,      
        Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1,                  
        Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1,                       
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты,  
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты,
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты,    
        Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2,
        Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2,    
        Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2;
 //------------------------------------------------------
 double pi = 3.1415926536 ,
        Comp_1,Comp_2,Comp_3,
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Первая_компонента,
        Вторая_компонента,
        Третья_компонента,
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Исходный_R = GetR(_Цвет), 
        Исходный_G = GetG(_Цвет),  
        Исходный_B = GetB(_Цвет),  
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Старшая_компонента         = Нужная_компонента(Исходный_R,Исходный_G,Исходный_B, 0 ), 
        Средняя_компонента         = Нужная_компонента(Исходный_R,Исходный_G,Исходный_B, 1 ), 
        Младшая_компонента         = Нужная_компонента(Исходный_R,Исходный_G,Исходный_B, 2 ), 
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Координата_исходного_цвета = Старшая_компонента/ tan (( 63.43989 *pi)/ 180 ) + Младшая_компонента/ 2 ; 
         //-----------------------------------------------
        
 //-----------------------------------------------
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_R)R = Старшая_компонента;
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_G)G = Старшая_компонента; 
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_B)B = Старшая_компонента;     
 //------------------------
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_R)R = Средняя_компонента;
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_G)G = Средняя_компонента; 
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_B)B = Средняя_компонента; 
 //------------------------
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_R)R = Младшая_компонента;
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_G)G = Младшая_компонента; 
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_B)B = Младшая_компонента;     
 //==========================================================================================
 if (Координата_исходного_цвета <= 127 )
   {
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1  = Старшая_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1  = Средняя_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;     
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1  = Младшая_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;
     //-----------------------------------------------
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1* 128 ;
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1* 128 ;
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1* 128 ;    
     //-----------------------------------------------    
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты)/ 128 ;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты)/ 128 ;       
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты)/ 128 ;
     //-----------------------------------------------    
     for ( int a1 = 0 ; a1 < 128 ; a1++)
      {
       Comp_1 = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1*a1;
       Comp_2 = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1*a1;
       Comp_3 = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1*a1;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Этот_цвет = ( string ) MathRound (Первая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Третья_компонента);
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       Все_оттенки[a1] = Этот_цвет; 
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
      }
     //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     for ( int a2 = 255 ; a2 >= a1; a2--)
      {
       Comp_1 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2*q;
       Comp_2 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2*q;
       Comp_3 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2*q;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       //---------------------------------------------------       
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Этот_цвет = ( string ) MathRound (Первая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Третья_компонента);
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       Все_оттенки[a2] = Этот_цвет; 
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
       q++;
      }
  } 
 //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 if (Координата_исходного_цвета > 127 )
   {
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Старшая_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Средняя_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);       
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Младшая_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);
     //-----------------------------------------------
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1* 128 );
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1* 128 );
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1* 128 );    
     //-----------------------------------------------    
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты/ 128 ;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты/ 128 ;      
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты/ 128 ;
     //-----------------------------------------------    
     for ( int b1 = 0 ; b1 < 128 ; b1++)
      {
       Comp_1 = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2*b1;
       Comp_2 = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2*b1;
       Comp_3 = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2*b1;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Этот_цвет = ( string ) MathRound (Первая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Третья_компонента);
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       Все_оттенки[b1] = Этот_цвет; 
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
      }
     //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     for ( int b2 = 255 ; b2 >= b1; b2--)
      {
       Comp_1 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1*q;
       Comp_2 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1*q;
       Comp_3 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1*q;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       //---------------------------------------------------       
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Этот_цвет = ( string ) MathRound (Первая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента) + "," + ( string ) MathRound (Третья_компонента);
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       Все_оттенки[b2] = Этот_цвет; 
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
       q++;
      }
   }   
 //------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Получение значения компонента R                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetR( const color aColor)
  {
   return (aColor& 0xff );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Получение значения компонента G                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetG( const color aColor)
  {
   return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Получение значения компонента B                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetB( const color aColor)
  {
   return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff );
  }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
double Нужная_компонента( double C1, double C2, double C3, int Index)
{
 double Components[ 3 ]; 
 //----------------------------------------------
 Components[ 0 ] = C1;
 Components[ 1 ] = C2;
 Components[ 2 ] = C3;
 //----------------------------------------------
 ArraySort (Components, WHOLE_ARRAY , 0 , MODE_DESCEND );
 //----------------------------------------------
 return (Components[Index]);
}
 

Found the first error. Corrected it.

I should have added :

       if(Comp_1 < 0 )Comp_1 = 0;
       if(Comp_2 < 0 )Comp_2 = 0;
       if(Comp_3 < 0 )Comp_3 = 0;

in each loop.

