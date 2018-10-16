The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 11
All the glitches seem to have occurred when you switched to MT5. There's nothing like that on mt4. The demanding nature of MT5 is much higher, which creates problems. But that doesn't mean that the solution is no good. You just need to tweak the code.
That's what I'm talking about. I just copied the code from 5 to 4 and it works. You haven't been able to fix it from 4 to 5 for hours.
Can you imagine how long it would take you to fix your 4 to 5 gui....
you could at least drop a link or something. What to compare it to.
Take the script from the first page. Put it on MT4. Enter the colour you want. Launch the script. Open the chart properties and colour palette. Next, enter the colour components in the boxes. Then, move the slider and check the numbers in the boxes against the numbers in the Alert.
And you haven't been able to do what I wrote in the post above for hours. Which is a MUCH easier.
And for hours you can't explain how your algorithm works. All you do is show hyphraxes and make claims. Are you even sure you know how it works? Come on, tell me.
Tell me the principle of colour decomposition in your algorithm. Do me a favor.
I'm too sophisticated with graphics. Better take my algorithm, put it on mt4 and print the colours.
Your algorithm doesn't work, provide a script(proof with visualisation) that your algorithm works on the whole range of colours.
Here is the result of my algorithm on MT5. Without any unnecessary and superfluous add-ons.
See above.
I will do the visualization later. I was busy translating the algorithm on MT5. Nikolay has prepared this visualization long time ago. I want to use mine.
See above.
The picture doesn't prove anything, it even convinces you that you have no proof of your algorithm working on the whole rgb range.
You seem to be the one convincing yourself of something. Again, I didn't have time to do a visualisation. Have you verified the algorithm in a palette check?
I've already demonstrated the flaw in your approach above(and if it matches the palette you're comparing it to, so does it) with the white line example.
Again in other words.
If you change colour smoothly from black (0,0,0) to white (255,255,255) through a particular colour (r1,g1,b1), then the sum of the three colours R, G and B is the important indicator. It is better to move away from the terminology here, as it can get confusing (brightness, luminosity, tone ....)
It is absolutely obvious that ideally it should change linearly from 0 to 3*255=765. You tweak your colour strictly in the middle, I first calculate the sum of the original colour and paste it into the gradient array according to that RGB sum. That's why my white line has no break point, unlike yours.