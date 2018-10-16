The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 21

Реter Konow:

My algorithm works well. It's fast (15-20 microseconds). Yours doesn't work correctly. Are you suggesting that I should remake my algorithm by your example?)


That's it, Peter, you're boring me with your impenetrability.

I can't take it anymore.

I win. Your algorithm is perfect!

 
Nikolai Semko:


Mine's not perfect. It's just more correct.

The moral of this fable is: neither syntax, nor language, nor style, nor compliance with standards rules! The developer rules.

 
Реter Konow:

OK your section in rgb space is straighter than mine.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Okay. The topic was interesting and useful.

 
The people were speechless...
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
The people were speechless...
Of course they did. There were no fools but me.
 
Nikolai Semko:
You bet. I'm the only one who's fooled.

Come on... A useful function was born:

...

Here is the only necessary and more versatile function to work with gradient:

union rgb {uint clr; uchar c[4];};
void Gradient(uint clr1,uint clr2,uint &arr[],uint size)
  {
   if(size==0) return;
   ArrayResize(arr,size);
   arr[0]=clr1; 
   rgb c1,c2;
   c1.clr=clr1;
   c2.clr=clr2;
   double R1=c1.c[2],G1=c1.c[1],B1=c1.c[0];
   double R2=c2.c[2],G2=c2.c[1],B2=c2.c[0];
   double deltaR=(R2-R1)/(size-1);
   double deltaG=(G2-G1)/(size-1);
   double deltaB=(B2-B1)/(size-1);
   R1 += 0.4999;
   G1 += 0.4999;
   B1 += 0.4999;
   for(uint i=1;i<size;i++)
     {
      R1+=deltaR; c1.c[2]=uchar (R1);
      G1+=deltaG; c1.c[1]=uchar (G1);
      B1+=deltaB; c1.c[0]=uchar (B1);
      arr[i]=c1.clr;
     }
  }

As it generates all the algorithms given here in two lines. It is the fastest, as there is only one "+" operation in the loop, not even multiplication. Also this fuction gives blends of any two colours, not just calculates shades of one.


 
Artyom Trishkin:

Yes, but personally I'm unlikely to use it, as I'm stingy with generating an intermediate array of several KB for dynamic gradient. For static one it's certainly useful. But I have mostly dynamic ones and calculate gradient on the fly without arrays.
Anyway, Andrei Hatimlansky was right. Pyotr has been scamming me for time like a sucker.
 
Very possible... Colours, melodies and sounds... Current quotes and their changes, by the way, sound pretty good!

What do they look like in colour? And what would it be - colour harmony or cacophony?

 
You gave Peter an idea. Let's see what kind of 'Petrophonia' it will be.

