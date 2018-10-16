The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 21
My algorithm works well. It's fast (15-20 microseconds). Yours doesn't work correctly. Are you suggesting that I should remake my algorithm by your example?)
That's it, Peter, you're boring me with your impenetrability.
I can't take it anymore.
I win. Your algorithm is perfect!
Mine's not perfect. It's just more correct.
The moral of this fable is: neither syntax, nor language, nor style, nor compliance with standards rules! The developer rules.
Mine is not perfect. It's just more faithful.
OK your section in rgb space is more straightforward than mine.
Okay. The topic was interesting and useful.
The people were speechless...
You bet. I'm the only one who's fooled.
Come on... A useful function was born:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Colour decomposition function.
Nikolai Semko, 2018.10.15 22:21
...
Here is the only necessary and more versatile function to work with gradient:
As it generates all the algorithms given here in two lines. It is the fastest, as there is only one "+" operation in the loop, not even multiplication. Also this fuction gives blends of any two colours, not just calculates shades of one.
Very possible... Colours, melodies and sounds... Current quotes and their changes, by the way, sound pretty good!
What do they look like in colour? And what would it be - colour harmony or cacophony?
You gave Peter an idea. Let's see what kind of 'Petrophonia' it will be.