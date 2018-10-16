The function of decomposing color into shades. - page 18

Реter Konow:

You're right about "R = Source_R", but I left it that way because it makes more sense how the algorithm works.

The algorithm certainly needs some more work. It's not perfect. Maybe at the end I'll come up with an algorithm similar to yours. But by going all the way, I'll get incomparably more. After all, I will pass a path of knowledge and understanding, and therefore the creative area in which I implement my algorithm will be much wider than if I simply copied someone else's solution. Therefore, I always choose my own path.

the line

StringToColor((string)MathRound(Первая_компонента) + "," + (string)MathRound(Вторая_компонента) + "," + (string)MathRound(Третья_компонента));

is the source of the mad brakes.

Try profiling it.

This way will be much faster:

((uint)MathRound(Первая_компонента))|((uint)MathRound(Вторая_компонента)<<8)|((uint)MathRound(Третья_компонента)<<16);
 
Nikolai Semko:

the line

the source of the rabid brakes

Try profiling it.

It'll be much faster that way:

Shit, my algorithm has the same speed as yours))

Thank you, Nikolai!

I'm just not familiar with this kind of operation.
 
Реter Konow:

Shit, my algorithm has the same speed as yours)).

Thank you, Nikolai!

Not yet. There are still a couple of things to fix.

 

Removed redundant features. Now only the main function:

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              Gradient test 1.mq4 |
//|                                                      Peter Konow |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Peter Konow"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version    "1.00"
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
union rgb { uint clr; uchar c[ 4 ];};
rgb C,cc;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart ()
  {
   CCanvas canvas;
   if (!canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( "Gradient" , 200 , 200 , 768 , 256 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating canvas: " , GetLastError ()); }
   double d= 5 ;
   uint Gradient[ 256 ];
   while (! IsStopped ())
     {
      C.c[ 2 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 1.2 ))+ 0.4999 ); C.c[ 1 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 1.9 ))+ 0.4999 ); C.c[ 0 ]= uchar ( 127.5 *( 1 + sin (d* 2.8 ))+ 0.4999 );   // генерируем новый цвет
      cc.clr=C.clr;
       ulong t= GetMicrosecondCount ();
      Диапазон_оттенков(C.clr,Gradient);
       //Gradient(C.clr,Gradient,256);
      t= GetMicrosecondCount ()-t;
       for ( int y= 0 ; y< 256 ; y++)
        {
         //Alert(__FUNCTION__,"  Gradient[",y,"]  ",Gradient[y]);
         //canvas.LineHorizontal(0,767,y,ColorToARGB(StringToColor(Gradient[y]),255));
         canvas.LineHorizontal( 0 , 767 ,y, ColorToARGB (Gradient[y], 255 ));
         C.clr=Gradient[y];
         canvas.PixelSet(( int )C.c[ 2 ]+( int )C.c[ 1 ]+( int )C.c[ 0 ],y, ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ));
         if (C.c[ 1 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 2 ]/( double )C.c[ 1 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 0 ]/( double )C.c[ 1 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrGreen ));
         if (C.c[ 2 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 1 ]/( double )C.c[ 2 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 0 ]/( double )C.c[ 2 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ));
         if (C.c[ 0 ]> 0 ) canvas.PixelSet( int ( 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 2 ]/( double )C.c[ 0 ]+ 50.0 *( int )C.c[ 1 ]/( double )C.c[ 0 ]),y, ColorToARGB ( clrBlue ));
        }
      canvas.FillRectangle( 500 , 75 , 660 , 150 , ColorToARGB (cc.clr, 240 ));
      canvas.FontSet( "Tahoma" , 20 ); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 85 , "R = " + string (cc.c[ 2 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr)); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 107 , "G = " + string (cc.c[ 1 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr)); 
      canvas. TextOut ( 510 , 129 , "B = " + string (cc.c[ 0 ]), ColorToARGB (~cc.clr));
      canvas.FontSet( "Times New Roman" , 15 );
      canvas. TextOut ( 300 , 10 , "Время формирования градиентного массива из 256 элементов = " + string (t)+ " микросекунд" , ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ));
      canvas.Update();
      d+= 0.01 ;
       Sleep ( 30 );
     }
   canvas.Destroy();
//------------------------
// for(int a1 = 0; a1 < 256; a1++)Alert(__FUNCTION__,"  Gradient[",a1,"]  ",Gradient[a1]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//================================================================================================================================================================
void Диапазон_оттенков( color _Цвет, uint &Все_оттенки[])
{
 color R = 0 , G = 0 ,  B = 0 ;
 int    q = 0 , w1 = 0 , w2 = 0 ;
 double Components[ 3 ];
 //------------------------------------------------------
 uint Этот_цвет;
 double Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1,      
        Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1,                  
        Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1,                       
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты,  
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты,
        Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты,    
        Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2,
        Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2,    
        Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2;
 //------------------------------------------------------
 double pi = 3.1415926536 ,
        Comp_1,Comp_2,Comp_3,
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Первая_компонента = 0.0 ,
        Вторая_компонента = 0.0 ,
        Третья_компонента = 0.0 ,
         //-----------------------------------------------
        Исходный_R = (_Цвет)& 0xff , 
        Исходный_G = (_Цвет>> 8 )& 0xff , 
        Исходный_B = (_Цвет>> 16 )& 0xff ;        
         //-----------------------------------------------

   //-----------------------------------------------
   Components[ 0 ] = Исходный_R;
   Components[ 1 ] = Исходный_G;
   Components[ 2 ] = Исходный_B;
   //---------------------------
   ArraySort (Components);
   //---------------------------
   double Старшая_компонента         = Components[ 2 ]; 
   double Средняя_компонента         = Components[ 1 ]; 
   double Младшая_компонента         = Components[ 0 ]; 
//-----------------------------------------------
   double Координата_исходного_цвета=Старшая_компонента/ tan (( 63.43989 *pi)/ 180 )+Младшая_компонента/ 2 ;
//-----------------------------------------------
 //-----------------------------------------------
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_R)R = ( color )Старшая_компонента;
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_G)G = ( color )Старшая_компонента; 
 if (Старшая_компонента == Исходный_B)B = ( color )Старшая_компонента;     
 //------------------------
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_R)R = ( color )Средняя_компонента;
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_G)G = ( color )Средняя_компонента; 
 if (Средняя_компонента == Исходный_B)B = ( color )Средняя_компонента; 
 //------------------------
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_R)R = ( color )Младшая_компонента;
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_G)G = ( color )Младшая_компонента; 
 if (Младшая_компонента == Исходный_B)B = ( color )Младшая_компонента; 
 //------------------------------------------------
   
 //==========================================================================================
 if (Координата_исходного_цвета <= 127 )
   {
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1  = Старшая_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1  = Средняя_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;     
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1  = Младшая_компонента/Координата_исходного_цвета;
     //-----------------------------------------------
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1* 128 ;
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1* 128 ;
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты  = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1* 128 ;    
     //-----------------------------------------------    
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты)/ 128 ;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты)/ 128 ;       
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2  = ( 255 - Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты)/ 128 ;
     //-----------------------------------------------    
     for ( int a1 = 0 ; a1 < 128 ; a1++)
      {
       Comp_1 = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1*a1;
       Comp_2 = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1*a1;
       Comp_3 = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1*a1;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 < 0 )Comp_1 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_2 < 0 )Comp_2 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_3 < 0 )Comp_3 = 0 ;           
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Все_оттенки[a1] = (( uint ) MathRound (Первая_компонента))|(( uint ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента)<< 8 )|(( uint ) MathRound (Третья_компонента)<< 16 );
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       w1++;
      }
     //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     for ( int a2 = 255 ; a2 >= w1; a2--)
      {
       Comp_1 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2*q;
       Comp_2 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2*q;
       Comp_3 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2*q;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 < 0 )Comp_1 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_2 < 0 )Comp_2 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_3 < 0 )Comp_3 = 0 ;           
       //---------------------------------------------------       
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Все_оттенки[a2] = (( uint ) MathRound (Первая_компонента))|(( uint ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента)<< 8 )|(( uint ) MathRound (Третья_компонента)<< 16 );
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
       q++;
      }
  } 
 //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 if (Координата_исходного_цвета > 127 )
   {
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Старшая_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Средняя_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);       
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1  = ( 255 - Младшая_компонента)/( 255 - Координата_исходного_цвета);
     //-----------------------------------------------
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1* 128 );
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1* 128 );
    Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты  = 255 - (Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1* 128 );    
     //-----------------------------------------------    
    Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_старшей_компоненты/ 128 ;
    Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_средней_компоненты/ 128 ;      
    Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2  = Значение_в_точке_преломления_младшей_компоненты/ 128 ;
     //-----------------------------------------------    
     for ( int b1 = 0 ; b1 < 128 ; b1++)
      {
       Comp_1 = Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_2*b1;
       Comp_2 = Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_2*b1;
       Comp_3 = Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_2*b1;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 < 0 )Comp_1 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_2 < 0 )Comp_2 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_3 < 0 )Comp_3 = 0 ;           
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Все_оттенки[b1] = (( uint ) MathRound (Первая_компонента))|(( uint ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента)<< 8 )|(( uint ) MathRound (Третья_компонента)<< 16 );
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       w2++;
      }
     //------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     for ( int b2 = 255 ; b2 >= w2; b2--)
      {
       Comp_1 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_старшего_треугольника_1*q;
       Comp_2 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_среднего_треугольника_1*q;
       Comp_3 = 255 - Тангенс_угла_младшего_треугольника_1*q;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_1 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_2 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 > 255 )Comp_3 = 255 ;
       if (Comp_1 < 0 )Comp_1 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_2 < 0 )Comp_2 = 0 ;
       if (Comp_3 < 0 )Comp_3 = 0 ;           
       //---------------------------------------------------       
       if (R == Старшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (R == Средняя_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (R == Младшая_компонента)Первая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (G == Старшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (G == Средняя_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (G == Младшая_компонента)Вторая_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       if (B == Старшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_1;
       if (B == Средняя_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_2;
       if (B == Младшая_компонента)Третья_компонента = Comp_3;
       //---------------------------------------------------
       Этот_цвет = (( uint ) MathRound (Первая_компонента))|(( uint ) MathRound (Вторая_компонента)<< 8 )|(( uint ) MathRound (Третья_компонента)<< 16 );
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------    
       Все_оттенки[b2] = Этот_цвет; 
       //---------------------------------------------------------------------------
       q++;
      }
   }   
 //------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
}
//=============================================================================
 
Nikolai Semko:
You got me, Andrew. :)
It is actually an interesting task to get a colour palette without colour clumps and with minimal colour distortion. Obviously, the delta between colour components should not be a constant and should vary smoothly. In the above examples it has two values: from black and from white. That's why it stuck with me.

Well, yes, 18 pages are devoted exactly to discussing the problem. And not a single word about OOP, Russian variable names and future of autotrading.)

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Well, yes, 18 pages are devoted to discussion of the problem. And not a single word about OOP, Russian variable names, and the future of autotrading )

Why, I told about Cyrillic several times only in this thread. But Peter is unbreakable in the matter of OOP and Cyrillic, that I gave up and think that my "cheating" over him is over until I see his code with his own classes without Cyrillic and using debugging. I've already repeatedly told him that without OOP and debugable style (i.e. without Cyrillic) GUI will never see the light of day, and if it does, it will be immediately booed off and pelted with rotten eggs and tomatoes. What can you do, if Peter with his fantastic persistence and efficiency (that he manages to write code without the debugger) has the same fantastic degree of conservatism and stubbornness.

But without Peter this forum would not be so charismatic. ))
 
TheXpert:

It's probably going to be a little faster that way:

void Gradient(uint clr1,uint clr2,uint &arr[],uint size)
  {
   if(size==0) return;
   ArrayResize(arr,size);
   arr[0]=clr1; 
   rgb c1,c2;
   c1.clr=clr1;
   c2.clr=clr2;
   double R1=c1.c[2],G1=c1.c[1],B1=c1.c[0];
   double R2=c2.c[2],G2=c2.c[1],B2=c2.c[0];
   double deltaR=(R2-R1)/(size-1);
   double deltaG=(G2-G1)/(size-1);
   double deltaB=(B2-B1)/(size-1);
   R1 += 0.4999;
   G1 += 0.4999;
   B1 += 0.4999;
   for(uint i=1;i<size;i++)
     {
      R1+=deltaR; c1.c[2]=uchar (R1);
      G1+=deltaG; c1.c[1]=uchar (G1);
      B1+=deltaB; c1.c[0]=uchar (B1);
      arr[i]=c1.clr;
     }
  }

I agree.

 
Nikolai Semko:

I agree.

Nikolai, let's be objective.

By removing the drawing that is irrelevant in this test, I made the script as simple as possible, and revealed the following discrepancies:

As you can see, the centre of the colour range in your algorithm is shifted upwards. The brightest band should be in the centre. This is confirmed by the Windows palette:


Below, I attach a script for testing:

Box 127 is the centre of the shade array. In this cell, it should be the same colour as in the palette. I have a margin of error of 1, you have 63.

The blurring and over-painting prevented me from concentrating on verifying that the algorithm was working correctly. That's why I suggested checking against the printout in Alert.

SZY. Actually, the centre of the array is cell 128, but it doesn't change the essence.
 

New interesting facts:

  • Colour blue - C'0,0,255'

  • Colour green - C'0,255,0'

  • Colour grey - C'128,128,128' (both are the same)

  • Colour - C'128,64,0' (huge difference)



No offence Nikolai, but your algorithm is faster and shorter (fact), but it works incorrectly (also fact). It lacks a well-thought-out conceptual framework.

My algorithm originally lacked speed (but you helped) and debugging. At the same time, it had a well-thought-out and correct concept from the beginning.

That is why there is such a difference.

