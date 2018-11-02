Vertical line. - page 4
I'm still learning the intricacies of indicators and have questions. I reset indicator buffer in OnInit(), but for some reason buffers are not reset during indicator compilation. For logic, there should be one full cell for each buffer after compilation, but in the picture you can see that there are many of them (I think that these are the previous buffer cells). Where do I make a mistake?
if(rates_total-8==i)// || rates_total-5==i || rates_total-2==i) { ColorHistogram_2Buffer1[i]=high[i]; ColorHistogram_2Buffer2[i]=low[i]; ColorHistogram_2Colors[i]=0; }
In OnInit the indicator buffers have zero length.
That's why they can do whatever you want with them - it all looks like a dead man's work to them.
And when code execution switches to OnCalculate, the size immediately becomes equal to rates_total.
and there is "rubbish" in all cells of the array. There may be leftover from old indicator calculation as well.
Thank you very much, I got it all and it worked! Did it like this:
Why assign a value to a variable twice?
And a question: What's the point of doing all this? After all, passing through all bars in the loop, all cells of the array must be filled with something anyway. Unless the indicator should only show the current position, but then the array must be initialized on each bar, not only at the beginning...
In this example, I just wanted to understand how to reset the buffer. But in future (in the indicator that I'm working on now), I will need to both leave the previous cells and add new ones. And just on this I began to work.So to speak - the first tests.
I was not sure that all actions with the chart are imitated by OnInit(), e.g. change of taimfreims. Changing taimfreim reset (checked it now), but maybe there's something else, so I put the second one in OnInit() to be sure. But if not, then I won't put it there.
Ahh. Well yes, the global level variables are not initialised when the chart period changes. ???I think... can't remember exactly.
And in general you can do without that extra bool variable.
Yes, exactly, even better, thank you.
Can you tell me why, if the period is more than 30 minutes, it returns such a strange number?
KP 0 14:33:22.423 Test_DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 (EURUSD,M30) PERIOD: 30
GG 0 14:33:24.402 Test_DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 (EURUSD,H1) PERIOD: 16385RJ 0 14:33:25.675 Test_DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 (EURUSD,H4) PERIOD: 16388
In MT5, period values are not equal to the number of minutes, as in MT4