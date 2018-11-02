Vertical line. - page 5
In MT5, period values are not equal to the number of minutes as in MT4
To solve problems with vertically and skewed bars I decided to use DRAW_COLOR_SECTION + DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2, but got excited early! If the slanted segments are one after the other, namely in that candle where the first segment ends and the other segment should start, then DRAW_COLOR_SECTION simply draws a line from the beginning of the first segment to the end of the second segment. DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG for some known reason cannot be used (I even don't see the sense of this style of indicator, as it works at the moment!), I will have to add one more buffer with separate conditions to avoid if the first segment ends at the same bar where the second segment begins.
You can simply overlay DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG with DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2
The one above will be the one that fills last.
This will be completely new to me. Do slant and vertical sections with OBJ_TREND? There's a solid line in the example, but can I do line segments? I'd like more details on what to use, I don't want to go in the wrong direction at the very beginning.
You should give it a try, maybe it'll work already!
It will all work out. You can see an example of an overlay here.
yes do OBJ_TREND(in the figure, in the example, a line is drawn with rays to the right and left)
The function of drawing the trend line and call it each time when the line is to be drawn.
And make the buffers invisible.
that is, we do it in a loop:
- a signal appears, save the line points to the buffers (top-bottom)
- draw a line on these points
We have - point buffer and trend lines on the graph, without any perversions with lots of styles and buffers.
Thanks, I'll make that option later too.
Because DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG does not properly colour the segment before the vertical line, this is not an option. Or did you have another way of doing it?