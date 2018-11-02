Vertical line. - page 2
You have to decide what you want...
If you want mixed, only sometimes to remove connections between two vertical sections of the zigzag, it's better to take a coloured zigzag and place, by condition, no colour.
In fact, you may want to read the entire documentation section about graphic plotting. It will give you some idea what can be done...
"I have started to make an indicator which will draw lines between two points by time and price...
Everything is good, but sometimes the time of points can be in one candle..."
My fault for using the word line instead of line segments. I should have inserted a picture right away.Thanks, I'll try the coloured zigzag, I think it will be easier than making an extra buffer for the slanted segment.
Well not how do I get the lack of colour in a colored zigzag. If it is not difficult (I think for you it will not take more than 5 minutes), can you assign the lack of colour in this example? I have attached a picture of what lines should be missing.
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=0;
Colour will be red
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=1;
There will be no colour.
And the variable
int color_sections;is completely superfluous.
Colour will be red
There will be no colour.
And the variableis completely unnecessary.
Thank you, but I can't get this to work in the function level, what should I add or remove in the functions to make these lines disappear? How do I implement clrNone here?
In one place 0 in another 1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Vertical Line.
Alexey Viktorov, 2018.10.12 17:29
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=0;
Colour will be red
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=1;
There will be no colour.
And in your code it is the same in two cases
Color_ZigzagColors[i]=0;
Here is what will happen (I put clrYellow instead of clrNone to make it clearer). Instead of connecting lines (marked with blue crosses) disappear and middle vertical line (circled in red). I therefore assume that something is already wrong in the function level.
Provide the code and drawing not by hand but lines drawn by the indicator. The ability to draw vertical sections of a zigzag appeared quite recently. Rashid Umarov took part in that discussion and this change was made at his suggestion. If this option is confirmed, we will invite Rashid.
Interesting, with such thick lines it looks like hand-drawn lines...
@Rashid Umarov
In one of the threads you participated in discussion of the impossibility of drawing a vertical line by DRAW_ZIGZAG. An example is in the previous post. After that discussion, changes were made and the feature was added. Now there is another problem with DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG, it's just impossible to set the colour consistently for each segment. Maybe there is a way to fix this drawback in the graphical display as well?
If there is, it won't be soon. It will be somewhere on the hundredth place as a far away non-priority task.