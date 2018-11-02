Vertical line. - page 7
I have used this array for other purposes, the name of the array is a simple match to the example in the documentation because of the easy understanding of what is stored in the array.
But you can read the colours of candlesticks and assign them to the histogram according to the candlestick. And not by high and low, but by open and close.
All the same, I'll refuse such an approach, it was quite difficult, if I got even painted the body of a candle, then another line (HL), I do not know how to stuff in PlotIndexSetInteger, or line or the candle body to paint, but not both in place I can not fit there. Next fuss will be with the thickness of the line(HL), not to stand out from the candle. That's just what I've done with the example, and I will have to paste it into my main indicator... No, this approach is difficult for me so far, but thanks for the tip!
Can you tell me please, I am now reading the indicator styles in the examples and a question has come up. If I want to add one more additional DRAW_COLOR_SECTION buffer (first one for High and second one for Low) and add indicator_plots 2, should I do all the hat for additional DRAW_COLOR_SECTION again? Or is it possible to do with a single header for both buffers?
Yes. Each indicator_plots has its own property block. Only not 3 buffers in total, but 4
2 for lines and 2 for colours.
Yes, then 4, thank you.