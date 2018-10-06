Record on the Market - page 26
Today, a new utility was put up. It is currently at the top of the list. I read it and underlined some mistakes in the description. I will never click the "complaint" link, I was not brought up in modern times. But we have to pay attention of administration. The result of economy on moderators, as they say, is evident. On the face of the site.
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
Vadim, you made me happy!
The author is Spanish. Almost indigenous ))).
In general, of course, it's a real bummer!
Something needs to be done about it.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Judging by the transcription, Belorussian.
Apparently, the man needs this product:
Judging by the transcription, he's a Belorussian.
It doesn't matter where he's from at all. Just read my posts and you won't find a single syntax error.
And this is not because I know Russian so well, but because syntax checking is enabled.
To write a text with such errors is not respectful to those who read this text.
Products with such descriptions should not go on the market.
Boris, I have a hunch that much of the English-language segment of this site, filled with Russian-speaking programmers in google English, looks similar.
We need to get the translators and moderators back up and running as a matter of urgency.
I wonder what Sergei Golubev thinks about this?
Well, how's that for bullying?
Rubbish needs to be cleaned up. 100%. Otherwise, total degradation is the only scenario.
I have to admit that my first opinion of the changes in Market policy was wrong. I believed that removing strict moderation was a measure leading to competition and increasing programme complexity. Natural selection. Towards a forced increase in product quality.
But that's how it should ideally be. Reality is full of disappointments.
1. Initially, the balance between supply and demand was upset. Even before the removal of strict moderation. Moderation held back supply, which for the most part was motivated not by a desire for creative self-realisation, but by a desire for easy profits. In other words, the hypertrophied nature of the proposal was a symptom of creative impotence, weighed down by the desire to make easy money, rather than by the pressure of inspiration and innovation. (Alas, one has to judge for oneself; I was always closer to the latter).
2. Low demand relative to high supply is the result of an accumulation of customer frustration. The very possibility of offering a "cat in a poke" with assurances of future profits (tester pictures), has wrongly educated developers and buyers. The former were used to easily and quickly riveting tester grails, while the latter demanded to be given a real grail. Therefore, the former were doomed to deception, and the latter to disappointment. Such a state of affairs initially discredited the Market. According to the idea, the Market should have offered utilities that automate the trading routine, and offered them to professional traders. Then, there would have been no slyness and frustration. But the Market took a different path.
3 If you think of the Market as a fair or a shop, buyers have a limited amount of time to look at each product. They go from counter to counter and look at the products. If the shop is dirty, smells bad and is cluttered with junk, shoppers may not get to the interesting products. They will trip over the rubbish, quarrel with the rude salesperson and leave. They will be disappointed and unlikely to return. At the same time, the conscientious sellers will not earn anything. They could have made money, but the shop's disorder has prevented them from doing so. Therefore, the order in the shop has to be kept in order. They should clean up the trash and keep unscrupulous shop assistants away. Maintain the shop's reputation.