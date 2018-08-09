Switched to the K-Meleon browser
Off-topic of course, but I can't help but share. In search of the easiest and fastest browser I've come across K-Meleon, fast as the wind and sharp as diarrhoea! The site opens pages instantly, in about half a second, unlike the slow Chromium and other heavyweights. They say the developers took out all unnecessary things from Gekko, the engine that makes up FireFox, and made this browser. Yes, it doesn't support the latest fancy technology, but for sites on old engines like this, it's ideal.
I installed the latest stable 75.1, everything flies, my soul sings, I recommend at least for this site.
I have Chrome and Opera open the pages of this site almost instantly. I didn't choose this latest laptop for nothing.
My Chrome and Opera open the pages of this site almost instantly. There's a reason this latest laptop took so long to choose.
Even with 20 other tabs open? Try, for example, on YouTube to open 20 clips without even having to launch and watch, will everything work instantly as well? With opera we have to try it.
Alas, just discovered that this K-Meleon browser doesn't insert code in the editor (((( Have to look for another...
I have been using Vivaldi browser for a long time and it is very fast, faster than Mozilla, Chrome, Opera and many others. I've tried many browsers in search of a fast and feature-rich one.
It's big advantage is that it has some non-standard but very useful features. Great choice of settings, the sidebar, the ability to view multiple sites simultaneously in a single tab, working with any Chromium extensions, and the bookmark manager is very handy.
There used to be a lot of bugs in the browser, now there are a few, but it's not critical...
there's a sidebar, of course, why?)
Mozilla is positioning itself as a super customizable, but there is nothing useful there, after opera you can see that some sites, one of my favorite sites there at all looks different, the developers of sites clearly scored on Mozilla, and that tries with loud statements the fastest safe for people, not advertising, etc., where it is safe, vpn no built-in, installs a bunch of additional services that remain after removal, recently begun an active war, already sick of suggestions to install it when you use search, MQ would also reduce n
i use opera, all 3 options - basic, beta and for developers, they do not interfere with each other, each open its own necessary tabs
I used vivaldi too, but everything is wrong after opera, it feels like they would have done it but it would have affected opera's rights, google is just like a tetris player in the most popular service youtube, the same non-functional play and pause buttons, they cannot add basic volume control wheel, they are waiting 10 years for their dummy browsers to upgrade via plugins, it is a dead-end idea
- www.metatrader5.com
Even when 20 other tabs are open? Try, for example, on YouTube to open 20 videos without even having to launch and watch, will it also work instantly? With opera I have to try it.
Alas, just discovered that this K-Meleon browser doesn't insert code in the editor (((( Have to look for another one...
Opened 20 tabs with youtube clips and I have about 30 in total open. The slowdown is hardly perceptible. This is in chrome.
Opened 20 tabs with YouTube clips, and a total of about 30 are open. The slowdown is hardly noticeable. This is in Chrome.
Hmmm, and my chrome starts to hang, clearing the cache and restarting doesn't help. Interesting... The same nonsense with Yandex.
Chromium also sometimes starts "eating up" 2-4 gigs of RAM. It starts to slow down...
Can't find a reason. Restarting it helps.
Hmmm, and my chrome starts to hang, clearing the cache and restarting doesn't help. Interesting... It's the same thing with Yandex.
chrome? hangs? it has every tab in its own process.
I'm more likely to believe the computer is clogged up to the point where everything hangs.
Chromium also sometimes starts "eating up" 2-4 gigs of RAM. It starts to slow down...
Can't find a reason. Restarting it helps.
Mining viruses are a popular topic on the dark side these days
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Off-topic of course, but I can't help but share. In search of the easiest and fastest browser I've come across K-Meleon, fast as the wind and sharp as diarrhoea! The site opens pages instantly, in about half a second, unlike the slow Chromium and other heavyweights. They say the developers took out all unnecessary things from Gekko, the engine that makes up FireFox, and made this browser. Yes, it doesn't support the latest fancy technology, but for sites on old engines like this, it's ideal.
I put the latest stable 75.1, everything flies, my soul sings, I recommend at least for this site.