Switched to the K-Meleon browser - page 6

Vladimir Pastushak:
Yes only on the vivaldi website you have to do it, what version of browser do you have ?
1.15.1147.64(Stable channel)(64 bit)
 
Probably going to download the beta as well.
 
Ramiz Mavludov:
Downloadthe beta and it's the only one with sync.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Great, thank you!

 
installed a new browser, time to break a new record)
 
What kind of game is it? I haven't even seen it before.
 
Fast528:
I have the same game in chrome, when you disconnect the internet, it appears when the page loads.

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

The developers didn't think of anything like that in Opera)

 
Fast528:

I discovered it in Vivavi, a little above the link from Vladimir, for the beta version.

Now you know what to do when you don't have internet))

How do you connect the plug-ins?
