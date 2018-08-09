Switched to the K-Meleon browser - page 2

A couple of times Chrome has started to "cut" the speed of the Internet significantly. The only thing that helped was reinstalling it.

I'm not going to change my browser. I'm used to it)

 
Alexander Puzanov:

Mining viruses are now a popular topic on the dark side

for the record )
 
TheXpert:
by the way yes )
I read about it too.
There seem to be a lot of security systems in place.
*I monitor it every step of the way.
Although if google is allowed on the internet, it might be possible for these mining viruses to get in.

They seem to sit on websites. But which ones?
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Off-topic of course, but I can't help but share. In search of the easiest and fastest browser I've come across K-Meleon, fast as the wind and sharp as diarrhoea! The site opens pages instantly, in about half a second, unlike the slow Chromium and other heavyweights. They say the developers took out all unnecessary things from Gekko, the engine that makes up FireFox, and made this browser. Yes, it doesn't support the latest fancy technology, but for sites on old engines like this, it's ideal.

I put the latest stable 75.1, everything flies, my soul sings, I recommend at least for this site.

Try maxton, it's pretty good and fast.

Fast & Secure Browser, Maxthon Cloud Browser | Download Maxthon Web Browser Free
  • ru.maxthon.com
Awarded "Best Browser" in three consecutive years. Fast, secure and ad-free.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko
They seem to be on websites. But which ones?

But it's easier with javascripts: they keep a tight grip on ads and quickly knock out marketplaces, and you don't have to go to sites with miners.

chrome has its own task manager - go to chrome and press Shift+Esc on any tab. you will see which tab is consuming CPU and memory

 
TheXpert:

I didn't know about it. Thanks for the tip. We live and learn.

 
TheXpert:

But it's easier with javascripts - ads are strictly monitored and marketplaces are swiftly targeted, and you don't have to go to sites with miners.

I didn't know that. Thanks.

Interesting that the advertising tab is the most voracious.


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Interestingly, the advertising tab is the most voracious.

What kind of tab is adwords? If so, no wonder.
 
TheXpert:
What kind of tab is that? Adwords? If so, no wonder.
It's google ads. The control panel. I don't think google is mining.)
They banned my self-written programme on embarcadero, even though there was only communication with the terminal.
They are very strict about checking everything. They banned a picture recently.
 
Recently installed the newAvast Secure Browser. Very similar to Chrome, same look and feel, same controls.
Ctrl+Shift+N" works too.
Immediately transfers all the bookmarks and settings from Chrome.
All sorts of built-in goodies, such as a built-in ad blocker and download videos from YouTube and more.
Fast. No problems so far.
