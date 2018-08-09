Switched to the K-Meleon browser - page 2
A couple of times Chrome has started to "cut" the speed of the Internet significantly. The only thing that helped was reinstalling it.
I'm not going to change my browser. I'm used to it)
Mining viruses are now a popular topic on the dark side
by the way yes )
Off-topic of course, but I can't help but share. In search of the easiest and fastest browser I've come across K-Meleon, fast as the wind and sharp as diarrhoea! The site opens pages instantly, in about half a second, unlike the slow Chromium and other heavyweights. They say the developers took out all unnecessary things from Gekko, the engine that makes up FireFox, and made this browser. Yes, it doesn't support the latest fancy technology, but for sites on old engines like this, it's ideal.
I put the latest stable 75.1, everything flies, my soul sings, I recommend at least for this site.
Try maxton, it's pretty good and fast.
But it's easier with javascripts: they keep a tight grip on ads and quickly knock out marketplaces, and you don't have to go to sites with miners.
chrome has its own task manager - go to chrome and press Shift+Esc on any tab. you will see which tab is consuming CPU and memory
I didn't know about it. Thanks for the tip. We live and learn.
But it's easier with javascripts - ads are strictly monitored and marketplaces are swiftly targeted, and you don't have to go to sites with miners.
I didn't know that. Thanks.
Interesting that the advertising tab is the most voracious.
What kind of tab is that? Adwords? If so, no wonder.
Ctrl+Shift+N" works too.
Immediately transfers all the bookmarks and settings from Chrome.
All sorts of built-in goodies, such as a built-in ad blocker and download videos from YouTube and more.
Fast. No problems so far.