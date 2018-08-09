Switched to the K-Meleon browser - page 7
How do you connect plug-ins?
ctr+shift+e
You can figure it out from there, open the tab on the left and open.... at the bottom
Thank you. (chuckles)
the developers did not think of anything like that in opera)
Vivaldi browser was designed by the developers and founders of Orega, so it has some similarities with opera...
But for the most part it's a different browser. Vivaldi has millions of settings, which is very convenient...
i remember that, but opera is like the moon to them, it's just a very small group of enthusiasts like mozilla, used to bet vivaldi, went back to opera - more polished, refined etc.
I installed it 2 times a year apart because of what seems to be a million settings as it positioned itself, removed that the start page is far from perfect and something else there, for the liking of