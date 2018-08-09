Switched to the K-Meleon browser - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm not mining anything.
It must be protected in the browser.
It must be protected in the browser.
Give me the address to see if it's protected or not.
http://expert4help.ru/
DRWeb won't let in
DRWeb won't let me in
I wrote to DRWeb and they put it in the warningseset only identified it as a bitcoin miner in totalvirus at the time, so the name was there
I wrote to the DrWeb, they put it in the warnings.eset only identified it as a bitcoin miner in totalvirus at the time, so the name was there
"Let's make a cleaner world."
And how did YOU determine that there was a miner sitting there?
"Let's make the world a cleaner place"
How did you determine that there was a miner sitting there?
I don't remember how I got to that site, I don't need computer help), probably through a search engine,
I have been using Vivaldi browser for a long time and it is very fast, faster than Mozilla, Chrome, Opera and many others. I've tried many browsers in search of a fast and feature-rich one.
It's big advantage is that it has some non-standard but very useful features. Great choice of settings, the sidebar, the ability to view multiple sites simultaneously in a single tab, working with any Chromium extensions, and the bookmark manager is very handy.
Browser used to have lots of bugs, now it's something that slips through but it's not critical...
How did you open so many windows in browser, tell me please. Also decided to taste the vivald))
How did you open so many windows in the browser, please tell me. Also decided to taste the vivaldi))
Hold Ctrl select the tabs you want then select grid type at the bottom right
This browser is very user friendly, there are two versions, stable 15... and beta 16 I use beta ы it has synchronisation of bookmarks and passwords, beta works fine...
Hold Ctrl and select the tabs you want then select grid type at the bottom right
Browser is very user friendly, there are two versions, stable 15... and beta 16 I use beta ы it has synchronization of bookmarks and passwords, beta works stable...
Thanks!!!
How in chrome does the cloud account have to be created here? Got lost in the settings, couldn't find it)
Yes only on the vivaldi site you have to do it, what version of browser do you have ?
Download the beta version. It's the only one with synchronisation.