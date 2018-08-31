A man has become a billionaire. What is his purpose in life now? - page 18
Because the right lifestyle and quality products will play a positive role. It's time to cry out: back to the future of subsistence farming and down with the megacities!)
For the immune system, you have to periodically consume low-quality foods and lead an irregular lifestyle. Otherwise, a slow death from sterility and rightness. ))
I had a good acquaintance who liked to drink, but because he was an intelligent man, he justified his vice by saying that he was "training his liver".
In fact, there are so many such athletes nowadays and they are all masters of international class.
As the shit poured down on our heads in the city, it is pouring down in the villages and hamlets no less.
Or do you think we have the purest mixed fodder (from the Jurassic period) to feed livestock. It is the same modified stuff.
So there isnothing healthy about it.
And not a word to me about the air.
That's true. As they say: "You can't eat when you're hungry".
You want a flat in the centre, a car, travel, a private jet and so on. A billionaire has it all. He's got this, he's got that.
What does he want now? What does he want, what is his goal in life?
Handing out a million each to members of this forum
And in a month take it back with interest)))
So what decent life and high standard of living in developed countries have we got? Where is the firewood coming from? The development of society is out of the question.
I have a friend from my university in Finland, where he says there is total socialism. He broke his leg at a construction site, was on sick leave for a year, was paid an average wage for a year by a trade union, there are trade unions everywhere. But here they are forbidden. In the early 2000s, I worked in a large manufacturing firm with about 500 people; the management told me directly that there must be no unions or we will have to fence them in.
Also I had a free Finnish course with scholarship and three meals a day after the move, either for 3 months or half a year, I do not remember.
But there is a minus, vodka 0.7 costs almost 50 euros, beer is golden too. So all the Finns brew their own Kraft beer and make moonshine )).
Sometimes I have a craving for doshik, I can't wait!
Neighbours across the house making moonshine, today found out the price of 0.5 - the price is almost $ 1 (25 hryvnia).
Maybe, what about forex? From Vinnitsa to Finland, losses on transit no more than 50% will be provided by me and my namesake...