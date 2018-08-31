A man has become a billionaire. What is his purpose in life now? - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I recently watched an Iranian film called The Salesman, the actors are Iranian but the French were involved in the making, so it's a professionally made film.
The plot is criminal: a husband and his wife rent another flat and in that flat, the wife is beaten up by someone while she is in the shower. The husband is looking for his attacker.
Along the way this banal plot goes into detail.
Before them, there was a woman living in this flat "who was frequently visited by men". While I was trying to determine her occupation, it turns out that the wording "A woman who was frequented by men" is not just for fun, it is not an attempt to confuse the viewer, and naming a woman's occupation in plain language is unacceptable in all the characters in the film without exception, as it will DENY her.
The husband is about to file a police report, but then it turns out that the wife herself opened the door on the intercom to the assailant as she mistook him for her husband. And the husband gives up on the idea of the police, as the nuance of opening the door could DESTROY him and his wife.
Moreover, it turns out that the assailant who beat his wife has left money behind. And then the husband can't even imagine the real course of events, as it might DESTROY his wife.
Eventually the husband finds his attacker and decides to kill him. But the assailant has a heart attack, so the husband decides to call the assailant's relatives to tell them what happened. And this is the climax of the film: the assailant tries in every way to talk him out of it, believing that it is better to die than to be so humiliated in front of his family.
This idea of society building on DAMNING-HONOR was just shocking in the face of all the cinematic slop from our screens.
And then I remembered that there was an 'honour slave' in our history, that people were willing to die for honour. And not only in our country, but in France too. But honour died with the arrival of such concepts as "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity". And now this slogan, along with "freedom of speech" is the main weapon to keep the ochlos (the trash) in line with attempts to bring about basic social justice.
PS.
For some reason I am closer to this "prison and the Middle Ages" than I am to the current Western freedom based on human rights, including scum.
San Sanych, I am sharing my personal experience on your idea. In 1980-1981 I bravely commanded the AS service group in the 1st squadron of 29th IAP, 4th IAP of Precarpathian AF. In short, I served in Mukachevo with rank of lieutenant (graduated in 1980). I had a mechanic Safarov (southern Azerbaijani - the same Iranian). He was a pathological idler, mowed down at the slightest opportunity. I had no control over him and regularly got a beating.
I had to find a way out: I warned him that I would inform his parents about his bad service. It worked radically, but not for long. Soldier Safarov finished his service in a pigsty. Thank God, he finished after me.
San Sanych, I am sharing my personal experience of your idea. In 1980-1981 I bravely commanded the AS service group in 1 squadron of 29th IAP, 4th IAP of Precarpathian AF. In short, I served in Mukachevo with rank of lieutenant (graduated in 1980). I had a mechanic Safarov (southern Azerbaijani - the same Iranian). He was a pathological idler, mowed down at the slightest opportunity. I had no control over him and regularly got a beating.
I had to find a way out: I warned him that I would inform his parents about his bad service. It worked radically, but not for long. Soldier Safarov finished his service in a pigsty. Thank God, after me.
More details, please. You left and he took your place?
More details, please. You left and he took your place?
Almost. I left and he was completing his term on the pigsty.
Vitaly, anything else unclear?
San Sanych, I am sharing my personal experience of your idea. In 1980-1981 I bravely commanded the AS service group in 1 squadron of 29th IAP, 4th IAP of Precarpathian AF. In short, I served in Mukachevo with rank of lieutenant (graduated in 1980). I had a mechanic Safarov (a southern Azerbaijani - the same Iranian). He was a pathological idler, mowed down at the slightest opportunity. I had no control over him and regularly got a beating.
I had to find a way out: I warned him that I would inform his parents about his bad service. It worked radically, but not for long. Soldier Safarov finished his service in a pigsty. Thank God, he finished after me.
Each of us can think of cases that can confirm any point of view.
I'm on the subject.
If you look at this thread, however, most posts contain the message that the ideal is a price tag on a person with as many zeros on it as possible. A person is trousers, or a T-shirt, or a Ferrari, but the common word for all these people = a thing with a price tag.
I am writing with my example that a person is NOT a thing and there is so much that makes a person a person.
The example cited in the film shows a society that is not governed by a price tag or even a right, but is governed by a concept such as DESTROYMENT.
Moreover, honour is not the most important thing, moreover it is NOT the most important thing.
There are other concepts, the basic one being DUTY.
Each of us can think of cases that would support either viewpoint.
I, on the other hand, am on topic.
If you look at this thread, however, most posts contain the premise that the ideal is a price tag on a person with as many zeros on it as possible. A person is trousers, or a T-shirt, or a Ferrari, but the common word for all these people = a thing with a price tag.
I am writing with my example that a person is NOT a thing and there is so much that makes a person a person.
The example given in the film shows a society that is not governed by a price tag or even a right, it is governed by a concept like DESTROYMENT.
Moreover, honour is not the most important thing, moreover it is NOT the most important thing.
There are other concepts, the basic one being DUTY.
San Sanych, I've been to the 101st Institute a couple of times, no more... Semenikhin was the director then, by the way.
Eh, I'd like to be a millionaire first
I don't want old age, sickness and declining intelligence. I would love to die at an age when I haven't gone downhill yet, before I stop developing.
No need to panic prematurely, if a brighter future comes, old age and illness will also be abolished. ))
No need to panic prematurely, if a bright future comes, old age and illness will also be abolished. ))
Yep they will, the mob that has taken over the world is thinking of creating two, unbreedable breeds of humans: one is their beloved called sentient man, living for five hundred years or more. And the second breed is the rest of humanity, called the human-bee, living no more than thirty years.