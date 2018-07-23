Gathering a team to develop an IO (decision tree/forest) in relation to trend strategies

New comment
 

I propose to rally to the challenge of MO in relation to trends, i.e. where the probability of an outcome event must be predicted many bars ahead.

What I propose from my side:

1. a basic strategy for generating targets.

2. Maintaining a joint database of features.

3. Organizing the possibility of optimization/other calculations which require computer power. If necessary, capacity expansion. Possible creation of a common network or optimisation on behalf of.

4. Conducting tests in the strategy tester in order to detect errors in the algorithm's logic.

5. Testing of strategies on demo accounts/cent accounts/other accounts with small lots. If necessary, I will provide a machine for VPS (though I will need help in setting).

6. Holding collective meetings to develop common goals and activities.

7. Providing ideas for building a decision tree.

8. Coordinating the work of the team.


Who is needed:

1. Programmers able to work with MQL5

2. Programmers with skills in programming languages like R and/or Phyton.

3. people with knowledge of MO and/or statistics 4.

Other persons willing to contribute to the project and ready to offer something - the question is negotiable.


About me - I trade on Forex since 2006 with small breaks, on MOEX since 2016. I have experience in building exchanges. I have a higher education - I graduated from economics department with specialization in accounting, analysis and audit. Currently I do not have a steady job - I am focusing only on the financial markets, or rather on the creation of ATSs. I plan to receive the certificate of the professional participant of a securities market (if who wants with me in a marriage to pay grants for formation - write in a personal - we shall discuss).


If you have any questions - ask, for now I can show you the results in the test of my approach to create an ATS on the decision tree outside the period of training:

Of course the report is not perfect and there are many ways to straighten it out, I just want to show the potential of the approach.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I propose to spar for solving an MO problem in relation to trends, i.e. when the probability of an outcome event should



3. lisa with knowledge of iO and/or statistics


Getting burned at work is not our method. )))

Women for statistics ))))

 
Texnolog:

Getting burnt on the job is not our method. )))

Women for the statistics ))))

Thank you for the comments with humour! Yes, I have that flaw - I make mistakes.

 

A little bit about the directions I see as promising:

1. Work on genetic methods - here I want to try to create logical groups of features, including sowing and nurturing offspring.

2. Work on fitness functions - here I want to provide feedback to actual trade results, not just classification results.

3. Work on stumpage nurturing - a semi-automatic method of generating trees when the base of the tree is known or when individual branches are known.

4. Work on a method for evaluating the resulting tree.

5. Work on a convenient and fast way to integrate the tree into the EA algorithm.

6. Working on creating a herbarium - a method of pulling out individual rules to create forests.

7. Work on method of tree building not excluding limits/ranges, but trying to give solutions to all values in the predictor (relevant when quantization (subdivision into subgroups) is already used in preparation of the predictor).

 
Without a description of the tools and version control, apart from the wishful thinking, there's nothing here yet...
 
Roffild:
Without a description of tools and version control, apart from the desire, there is nothing here yet...

What do you mean by tool descriptions and version control?

I do not know the name of libraries and specific algorithms, I have ideas on paper and partly in code, but I am ready to discuss it with interested persons - this is a creative project!

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

What do you mean by tool descriptions and version control?

I don't know the name of libraries and specific algorithms, I have ideas on paper and partly in code, but I'm willing to discuss it with interested people - it's a creative project!

You put R (15 min), in R you put the rattle package, another 5 min. This package has raw data preparation, 6 models including tree and random forest, and a fairly extensive model evaluation unit.

Loading input data from excel, you can unload a bunch of different predictors from the Expert Advisor to excel: different currency pairs, indicators...

All this you may run it for at least a week. You will get ready models with performance estimation, with charts and stuff.

After that you will be able to formulate your proposals on some minimal professional level.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Put in R (15 min), in R put in the rattle package, another 5 min. This package has preparation of initial data, 6 models, including tree and random forest, and a rather detailed block of model evaluation.

Loading input data from excel, you can unload a bunch of different predictors from the Expert Advisor to excel: different currency pairs, indicators...

All this you are running for at least a week. You will get ready models with performance estimation, with charts and stuff.

After that you will be able to formulate your proposals at a minimum professional level.

What task is not clear to you? Why are you criticizing? Don't you remember that I put Rattle, looked and felt it. I have concluded that the standard approach is no good and a unique method for trading is required. I'm surprised you haven't realised this over the years.

 

Hi!

Putting together a team for Forest and Trees?

What's that?

 
Alexander Ivanov:

Hi!

Putting together a team for Forest and Trees?

What's that?

Here's a look at the trees.


Or read.

Forests are a set of trees, for short - you can also explore.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Here's a look at the trees.


Or read.

Forests are a collection of trees, for short - you can study that too.

Thank you ! I will learn the trees.

1234567891011121314151617181920
New comment