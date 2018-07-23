Gathering a team to develop an IO (decision tree/forest) in relation to trend strategies - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are we talking about the proposed areas of joint work?
If 30+ people have the same plans, what prevents them from teaming up? Or is it about something else?
The intermediate results of training according to my method I have shown, even if in a tester, and in order to improve them, you need to develop the project in the direction I have described.
Again, what plans are being discussed - the direction of joint activities? And what is expected - a ready-made solution out of a box, for which you just need some frills?
I'm not squeamish about paying people hired there to solve problems. I just really understand that the project is not simple, and it is economically feasible to unite to move towards the goal - to adapt the method to specific tasks.
Why should I be offended - well, except for unconstructive criticism...
First I unbutton all the buttons on your chest, then slowly slide from your neck to your chest
So the intermediate results of learning by my method I have shown, even if in the tester, and to improve them, you need to develop the project in the direction I have described.
Well, as if you have shown the result, which was implemented in a complex way, I found myself
I am writing a little by order, there are interesting pictures in the tester - here is a picture of the TS by 2 indicators and a constant lot and even with stoplosses, TF - H1, the man finalized this TS 15 times, in total he spent about $ 200, he found the time of his TS, in his words TS works on many instruments ... Anyway, never mind - he took simple solutions to his TS
and what do you have? well, the picture from the tester - hit the TS did not fall into resonance with the market, and it was implemented with questionable from my point of view the mathematical apparatus
I would not mind to participate, I have an interest in mathematical modeling and neural networks, but ... But to be honest, I am not interested, it is easier to "twitch" people with my questions in topics about machine learning
Well, as if you showed a result that you implemented in a complex way, here I found mine
Your graph shows a gain of 10% and I have almost 100% in half a year. The rest of the details can only be seen in the report. And what is this result obtained without optimization?
I write a little by order, there are interesting pictures in the tester - here's a picture of the TS for 2 indicators and a constant lot and even with stoplosses, TF - H1, a man finalized this TS 15 times, in total he spent about $ 200, he found the time of his TS, in his words TS works on many instruments ... Anyway, it is not the point - he used simple solutions to his TS
I use freelance service, I have spent much more money and time on my ideas. There is a project (see results in signals), which I am engaged in since 2013 (soon a year since I did not work on it particularly), that is, I know what is the construction and fine-tuning of TS to mind. Do you value this project at $200? Then I am ready to pay it.
And what do you have? Well, the picture from the tester - the TS has not fallen into resonance with the market and it has been implemented using questionable, from my point of view, mathematical apparatus
You are partly right, any TS is hitting resonance with the market, the only question is how often it will happen and what the losses will be before waiting for a new cycle. Or, do you believe in the grail? I believe in the occurrence of events that have previously occurred, with one probability or another. A decision tree allows to identify frequent events, and then this pattern is evaluated in the strategy tester - different methods can be used - their development is also the task of the team.
I would not mind participating, I have an interest in mathematical modelling and neural networks, but ... But to be honest, I am not interested, it is easier to "twitch" people with my questions in topics about machine learning.
You can certainly pull them, but who will give you clear answers? At a minimum I propose to work together on a base of predictors and in general I propose a site for joint work, not just communication on an interesting topic.
And this result was obtained without optimization?
You see, I've become lazy lately and I'm not engaged in "wanking" in the tester - I gave the TOR, wrote and sent it, sometimes I even do not launch the strategy tester once
this picture shows those indicator parameters, which the customer gave me the first time, while I ran the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester probably already when the Tester was revised 10-th edition of ToR, and after the customer told me, I recommend you to try this EA - which I have not done yet (((
I have an example, a man who is no good at programming (elementary things he is often asked to do, it hurts), but he studied the behavior of indicators and developed a profitable Expert Advisor himself without any strategy tester
Well, you and I know how to write codes, we are always thinking about higher mathematics ..... now you offered to recruit a team ..... i would be glad to cooperate, but ... But what's the point? I have no interest in your proposal, and it's not even about profitability of your TS, but I guess I will just feel sorry for the time wasted
You see, I've become lazy lately and I'm not busy "jerking off" in the tester - I gave the TOR, wrote and sent it, sometimes I even do not launch the strategy tester once
this picture shows those indicator parameters, which the customer gave me the first time, while I ran the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester probably already when the Tester was revised 10-th edition of TOR, and after the customer told me, I recommend you to try this EA - which I still haven't done (((
I have an example, a man who is no good at programming (elementary things he is often asked to do, it hurts), but he studied the behavior of indicators and developed a profitable Expert Advisor himself without any strategy tester
Well, you and I know how to write codes, we are always thinking about higher mathematics ..... now you offered to recruit a team ..... i would be glad to cooperate, but ... But what's the point? There is no interest in your proposal, and it's not even in the profitability of your TS, but probably just a pity will be wasted time
So apparently the customer has worked well with the optimizer.
I have an algorithm for automatic tuning of the indicator for my TS, there will be a good result out of the box; although I have been sawing grids on channels for a long time.
I am not interested for what reason? Lack of understanding of ideas or understanding the futility?
The point of teamwork is precisely to accelerate research on a chosen vector. If you think that the vectors of development I have proposed are unpromising, then of course there is no point in collaborating.
So apparently the customer did a good job with the optimizer.
No, he had nothing but the indicator, and I tested the indicator with the parameters he gave me the first time
ok - not the point, don't worry about the strategy tester and the images and stuff like that....
no interest because...
look. you need people with brains and hands - right? what have you shown to such people in this thread? i have a feeling that i should search the forum to try to analyze your activity, for all 12 thousand of your posts on the forum....
of course i could be wrong, but it would be interesting to read something new in this topic that i cannot find on the internet - even a trivial boxed flowchart! - here's data preparation by principle... and here's decision making by forest of trees... and here we had a brainstorming session and... hooray!!!
Phew, that's it.
ok, happy to talk to you, don't take me seriously, but i tried to be sincere
good luck!!!
No, he didn't have anything except the indicator, and I tested the indicator with the parameters he gave me the first time
ok - not the point, whatever with the strategy tester and the pictures and stuff like that....
no interest because...
look. you need people with brains and hands - right? what have you shown to such people in this thread? i have a feeling that i should search the forum trying to analyze your activity, for all your 12 thousand posts on the forum....
I could be wrong, but it would be interesting to read something new in this thread that I cannot find on the Internet - even a trivial boxed flowchart! - here's data preparation by principle... and here's decision making by forest of trees... and here we had a brainstorming session and... hooray!!!
Phew, that's it.
ok, happy to talk to you, don't take me seriously, but i tried to be sincere
good luck!!!
That is, you need a promotional video, where I would show the approach I used to solve the small advances that I have in this area, and while explaining that if we apply this and this idea, it can give a performance gain? Well, I created such a video, and what difference will it make? When you watch it people will think "oh, how interesting, and here he may be wrong, maybe I will do something super my own", or think nothing - that is, I do not believe that it can stimulate them. YouTube is full of videos on MO and trees in particular...
Or do you think it will really help?
So apparently the customer did a good job with the optimiser.
If we have pure indicators, the optimization will not help. It looks like the manual tuning of indicators and visual inspection of how it all turned out. I sometimes use this method myself. I attribute indicators to chart and change their settings to see where the entry points are. Then I apply these settings to indicators in an Expert Advisor and test them to check if they are correct or not. If there are more or less acceptable entries, I begin to think about exiting positions. It should also be considered. Successful entering does not guarantee the profitability of the TS. It is also necessary to exit normally, if an unsuccessful entry occurred. Sometimes simple stops only aggravate the situation, rather than improve it.
That is, you need a commercial where I would show the approach I used to solve small achievements that I have in this area, and at the same time explain that if we apply this and this idea, it can give an increase in productivity? Well, I created such a commercial, and what will it change? When you watch it people will think "oh, how interesting, and here he may be wrong, maybe I will do something super my own", or think nothing - that is, I do not believe that it can stimulate them. YouTube is full of videos on MO and trees in particular...
Or do you think it will really help?
You could try it, stop agitating and put the first task you plan to solve in a team.
Suddenly, it will be solved at once and the team will not be needed. ))