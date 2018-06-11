Psychology. Is lack of money a shame or not? Victories in trading and in life. - page 7

indeed, one of the few sensible suggestions on this forum


but why pass it on so quickly? better to just make the investor's account and password publicly available

 
not a clear-cut trade

i don't get it, was the person deliberately trying to drain his account in a few days?

or trading like the trader from the next thread starts with 4 lots?

Overconfidence and lust for quick profits... I have that too... A quick buck is a quick result... Strong adrenaline - either from quick profits or losing a deposit... but.... all this result is imaginary... not comparable to a steady income from day to day, month to month, year to year.... Not everyone is able to save a deposit - to increase and make a profit over a long distance... In the Turkish market, there are many reasons for it... If you do not know how to boost your profit, you are skeptical of its profitability... For overclocking data, I think almost any trader has accounts that went well and showed% but... And I have one where I made 11500% in a week... but you can't always show a large percentage, sooner or later you'll make a mistake... and because the leverage is too high and the loss is inevitable... Once again, DTs give you the opportunity to start almost from scratch... First, one cent (you need 5 $) rising from 5 to 50 $, then transferring it to a standard account and raising it further... long hard but possible
 
the investor password is the account number... why ... the monitoring is not bad at all ... it's not like we're going to copy his trades but just visually monitor his capabilities...

 
Well, real-time monitoring is a fantasy... At least the password...

So far I see the situation as in my TC League

But, my League - at least completely open - all TC in full view, you can see how they work, I'm not even hiding the principles of work, now, with the purchase of a powerful computer - even enough computing resources to perform re-optimization on their own. More than once talked about my main problem - the selection problem.

What do we see in a "successful trader"?

 

It is so funny to watchSergey Lobov, sputtering and foaming at the mouth, trying to prove something to someone.


 
The first time I was in the market, I was in the market for the first time, and the second time I was in the market for the second time, I was in the market for the first time. You are far from him, you should go to the branch with humour, as it was said above. At least you can make people laugh there.

 
Unlike you, Sergei is not a troll...

Not a troll, not a troll. He's just drooling.


 
Sorry, it's just really funny to me. :))
 
Indeed ... Why am I... What the hell am I doing.... Good luck to you (sincerely)
 
It's just crazy. Someone is looking for money, someone offered money for free, they immediately doubled the amount, but someone who was looking for money is laughing for some reason...?? One should cry but not laugh.
