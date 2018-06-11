Psychology. Is lack of money a shame or not? Victories in trading and in life. - page 6
Yes, we believe you. :)) I have not been called a successful trader at all. Although, I actually made it to $1 million with 1,500 roubles. Over the past six months from 1500 rubles came to 3 million rubles (proofs are). People here are very angry (not all of course). But if you look at them, they cling to the little things. If you wash your hands, you are no longer a programmer, or get ruined, you are no longer a trader. You can't blame them for that, low level of knowledge + fierce competition: the result is that the one who shouts the loudest is right. People with a low level of knowledge don't look at you, they look at your paraphernalia. This is an atavism inherited from their ancestors, only intelligence can allow them to get rid of such rudimentary traits.
PS Don't pay attention, let them measure themselves in front of each other to see who has the biggest "BOLT".
However, what a successful crowd we have here...
And where did this one million dollars go? And where did the 3 million roubles go? All withdrawn and what was bought?
It would be different if I write in the description 100% VIN signals, 999% guarantee!!! After which the buyer sees a dummy having spent the money and writes fraudulent fraud. You quote me for no reason, making yourself an expert, trying to prove something. I repeat, justify it or keep quiet.
First of all it's your words:"I'm quick to spot them)) "
And the reasoning is this: In your indicator the entry points are drawn or indicated after the end or formation of a bar on H4. And after the formation they are no longer needed, because this is already history.
And I'm not going to discuss your products here. If my intention was to engage in trolling, there is a better place for that: this is the discussion section of your product in the marketplace.
I just happened to find this video:
I advise everyone to watch it to the end.
That's who's making money out of water.
Would you watch it all the way to the end?
First of all, these are your words:"I can spot them quickly") "
And the reasoning is this: In your indicator the entry points are drawn or indicated after the end or formation of a bar on H4. And after the formation they are no longer needed, because this is already history.
And I'm not going to discuss your products here. If my intention was to engage in trolling, there is a better place for that: this is the discussion section of your product in the marketplace.
You were the one who started the discussion about my products and profile. I was the one responding. Don't get confused! )
Thanks for the disguised publicity .
If you had written ... I have experience in dispersing the deposit from minimum amounts ... attached a screenshot, etc... no complaints to you ... You have stated that you are a successful trader in search of 1500 rubles for their future welfare ... (Not even $1,500 not $1,500,000) but 1,500 rubles... ridiculous... I think you said in another thread that you live by trading and you suck your thumb in defeat... you must have it very long....
It's not a shame to be broke... A shame when you do nothing to earn it... There are times when a total collapse really happens and you don't need a lot of money for the sake of it... But not for forex...
I am personally ready to transfer the amount (even free), provided that you openly arrange your trade so that you can keep track of it ... And if everything goes according to your plan ... I PUBLICALLY apologize to you for the outbursts in your direction ... and if not, you will become famous as a BALLO
I'll second your idea. Let's double the amount)
everyone needs money, when's the start? )
Since everything leaves its mark...
out of 38 accounts, only one is credible, but... that was five years ago...