Psychology. Is lack of money a shame or not? Victories in trading and in life. - page 3
In life, yes, but in trading... what else but earned money can measure a trader's success?
The recovery factor, for example...
Which shop can I get something from for the recovery factor? )))
In life, yes, but in trading... what else but earned money can measure a trader's success?
Ok
Let's take 2 traders
The first earns $500 per month and the second $900, which one is more successful?
OK
You should say what you disagree with at once.
Ok
Small sample, nothing.
Mickey Mouse is more successful. How much money he made for Disney...
For someone who feeds on the holy spirit or draws from the energy of the sun, a demo account is enough for entertainment and to rejoice in the money you earn).
Have you noticed? We are all roughly in the same swamp.
Someone has an income of $500, someone has a little more, because he writes his own bullshit code and cheats by selling it to newbies.
And when somebody has problems, we all start to kick him for nothing, because it's a shame not to have money.
So the question is, if you've poured your bankroll - is it a shame or not?
Write your stories/bikes and personal opinion.
When there is no money, it is not a shame. Simply, no one is interested in the person then and has a poor quality of life. But when there is money, naturally, it's the opposite :)
Learning how to make money is possible, of course, if you have the desire and therefore the patience, stamina, unique abilities and all that...
The whole point of the dispute is that the success of a trader is evaluated by the total amount of money he earned (I mean profit, not income) during his career divided by the number of months of this career. If the received result exceeds the average salary level in the trader's country of residence, then in principle such trader can be considered successful. Otherwise - no.
Based on the fact that in your case there are several quite painful falls (you can't find 1 500 rubles), it means that you can't be considered a successful trader. Or, you even cheat yourself, by counting periods of time you earned profit, turning a blind eye to other periods, when you were losing. In other words, you consider your profit to be the income, while forgetting to deduct the expenses part.
In many other fields of activity, success is not directly related to money. For example, a successful chef is not a bag of money. His success is measured by the number of people who eat what he has prepared.