A pattern. - page 30

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

My point is that, for some reason,Cluster Delta has very good quality inputs, but it only has data from SME

Are the quality inputs your signal? )

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

is a coincidence.

a pattern will be detected by this calculation:

- take the buy/sell ratio and analyse the price response

If we look at how traders' trades affect the price and consider every bar, we get this:


Let's now see what happens if we analyse every 200th bar
(and a bar on Oanda is 20 minutes).

Let's look every 200 bars, if the longs increased - the price increased and also if the longs decreased - the price decreased.

The result is as follows.



So, it is the direct opposite of the first one.

What do you think about it?
Files:
t23y52.zip  1545 kb
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

For some reason,Cluster Delta produces very good quality inputs, but there is only data from SME

the data is enough for the relevance of the volumes. in any case it is the only place where you can get good volumes and the market for forex pairs. if you do not have a Bloomberg terminal)

 
igrok333:
If we look at how traders' trades affect the price and consider each bar, we get this:


Let's now see what happens if we analyze every 200th bar
(and a bar on Oanda is 20 minutes).

Let's look every 200 bars, if the longs increased - the price increased and also if the longs decreased - the price decreased.

The result is as follows.



So, it is the direct opposite of the first one.

What do you think about this?

What is there to think about, this is the right answer and I have said it many times

If you have bought, the price in most cases will go against the order, i.e. down.

By the way, it is natural that on the real, because the Istrian data is dead.

One point I hope you understand

The second one is kotir pr with SME.

But I am not going to prove it, because it is a long story.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If bought, the price will in most cases go against the order, i.e. down.

But I'm not going to prove it, as it's a long story.

That's right, you don't need to prove anything). However, the real market doesn't care at all whether you bought or sold - that's your problem. It will still go where it, the market, wants it to go.

I am not going to prove anything either) as it is quite obvious.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

That's right, you don't need to prove anything). However, the real market does not care whether you bought or sold - that is your problem. It will still go where it, the market, wants it to go.

I am not going to prove anything either) as it is quite obvious.

So the technique says that if there is no intervention of big players or news...then traders in a crowd, like a school of small fish moving in the same direction...and this natural phenomenon is called the psychology of the crowd...we somehow subconsciously communicate with each other at the moment of clicking buy sel...and this is something impossible to predict...whatever robot we make - no robot has a mood and weather has no effect on it...))

including the movement of stars and the lunar calendar...

 
That's why the EUR bitches to the top, because I stubbornly bet downwards and I'm sure millions do the same, and then it comes to supposed resistance and all at once: oh here's resistance or level - we have to flip...this is how we lead each other to the flush, and no one has nothing to do - we'll do everything ourselves ... that's why there is a GRAIL at 5% who understand it in their own way - likeRenat Akhtyamov for example... and they work against the crowd - I can not do it - I have to sit it out ... or to cover up to 10 - 50% ... or to lose if I get into the whole cutlet...))
 
Сергей Криушин:
That's why the EUR bitches to the top, because I stubbornly bet downwards and I'm sure millions do the same, and then it comes to supposed resistance and all at once: oh here's resistance or level - we have to flip...this is how we lead each other to the flush, and no one has nothing to do - we'll do everything ourselves ... that's why there is a GRAIL at 5% who understand it in their own way - likeRenat Akhtyamov for example... and they work against the crowd - I can not do it - I have to sit it out ... or to cover up to 10 - 50% ... or to lose if I get into the whole cutlet...))
how do you know that Renat succeeds against the crowd?)

By the way, this is how the crowd trades. compare it with the chart you have in your terminal.

 
All the same as everyone else ... Here the eve came to big resistance at 1.16229 - where everyone is standing at this moment ... Personally I am in a sell, like probably another 60% of traders and what will Kukl do, like a big shark - most likely gapping all small fish, heats everyone on stops, which I have this time also close ... that's his sneaky pattern, but against it I put a network of stop and limit orders above - an ambush so to speak... on his big mouth, so he's thinking - either to make a move, or to wait...))
 
It must be impossible not to see the signal for an imminent price increase by the Bears' sharp decline in strength on the flat:https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/8813815/eurusd-m1-e-global-trade. Indeed, soon, the price was up 15 pips. Now, I will try to dial in the statistics to look for a pattern and the degree of reliability of such a prediction method.



График EURUSD, M1, 2018.06.18 21:41 UTC, E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc., MetaTrader 4, Real
График EURUSD, M1, 2018.06.18 21:41 UTC, E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURUSD. Период графика: M1. Брокер: E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Real. Дата: 2018.06.18 21:41 UTC.
1...23242526272829303132
New comment