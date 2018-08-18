A pattern. - page 30
My point is that, for some reason,Cluster Delta has very good quality inputs, but it only has data from SME
Are the quality inputs your signal? )
is a coincidence.
a pattern will be detected by this calculation:
- take the buy/sell ratio and analyse the price response
Let's now see what happens if we analyse every 200th bar
(and a bar on Oanda is 20 minutes).
Let's look every 200 bars, if the longs increased - the price increased and also if the longs decreased - the price decreased.
The result is as follows.
So, it is the direct opposite of the first one.
What do you think about it?
What is there to think about, this is the right answer and I have said it many times
If you have bought, the price in most cases will go against the order, i.e. down.
By the way, it is natural that on the real, because the Istrian data is dead.
One point I hope you understand
The second one is kotir pr with SME.
But I am not going to prove it, because it is a long story.
If bought, the price will in most cases go against the order, i.e. down.
But I'm not going to prove it, as it's a long story.
That's right, you don't need to prove anything). However, the real market doesn't care at all whether you bought or sold - that's your problem. It will still go where it, the market, wants it to go.
I am not going to prove anything either) as it is quite obvious.
That's right, you don't need to prove anything). However, the real market does not care whether you bought or sold - that is your problem. It will still go where it, the market, wants it to go.
I am not going to prove anything either) as it is quite obvious.
So the technique says that if there is no intervention of big players or news...then traders in a crowd, like a school of small fish moving in the same direction...and this natural phenomenon is called the psychology of the crowd...we somehow subconsciously communicate with each other at the moment of clicking buy sel...and this is something impossible to predict...whatever robot we make - no robot has a mood and weather has no effect on it...))
including the movement of stars and the lunar calendar...
That's why the EUR bitches to the top, because I stubbornly bet downwards and I'm sure millions do the same, and then it comes to supposed resistance and all at once: oh here's resistance or level - we have to flip...this is how we lead each other to the flush, and no one has nothing to do - we'll do everything ourselves ... that's why there is a GRAIL at 5% who understand it in their own way - likeRenat Akhtyamov for example... and they work against the crowd - I can not do it - I have to sit it out ... or to cover up to 10 - 50% ... or to lose if I get into the whole cutlet...))
By the way, this is how the crowd trades. compare it with the chart you have in your terminal.