A pattern. - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If we judge from the figure about the regularity, we do not observe it only because only two events can be distinguished in it and they may be of casual character. Very little evidence, but perhaps the method of determination itself could be interesting.
P.s. Could you show more examples of the same? Intrigued though, is it a mistake or a hidden pattern)).
)) you got it wrong.
The CME cannot generate forex quotes, simply because of the volume. this does not mean that their data cannot be used, in fact it can be used, in fact it is useful.
What is there to think about, this is the right answer and I have said it many times
If you have bought, the price in most cases will go against the order, i.e. down.
By the way, it is clear that on the real, because the histories are dead
One point I hope you understand
The second one is kotir with SME.
But I'm not going to prove it since it's a long story.
That's how I explain it to myself.
The trend is going on, the crowd is putting lots against the trend. and it has some effect on it, at times when it opens trades. but it cannot change the global trend.
That's how I explain it to myself.
The trend is going on, the crowd is putting lots against the trend. and it has some effect on it, at times when it opens trades. but it cannot change the global trend.
global?
It will be global as long as there are more sellers.
In my first class I was taught by a physically and healthily strong boy, but in science he was a dull boy. He had to repeat the first grade. And in life he became a forester. If you were a dumb oak, you'll become a forest ranger. That reminds me.
global?
It will be global as long as there are more sellers
Look, there's a campaign, for a year it went like this.
What is the probability that it will continue to go like this next year?
There's a trading signal, it's been going like this for a year.
What's the likelihood of it going like this next year?
If the stock was going so well, should I buy it with a leverage of 100 (for CFD), there weren't any big drawdowns anyway, and expect the same movement next year?
Look. There's the American Stock Exchange. There are 5,000 shares. Why don't you choose the stock with the best chart and buy it?
And there is this site, which also has 5,000 trading signals. would it be better to choose the signal with the best performance chart and invest in it?
Well, at least the stock does not have a martingale).
no. the global trend is formed in the interbank forex market, not in the retail market)
So be it
let it be .
i'm talking about profits, not fairy tales
So be it
Let it be .
I'm talking about profits, not fairy tales.
you want to show profit on "conspiracy theory"?))