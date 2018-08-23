I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 21

Alexey Volchanskiy:

where do such pretty signs come from?

Are you referring to the sign itself or the beauty of the green colour?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Corrected.

But actually, in the context of "marrying a billionaire" sounds more appropriate.

they need a noblewoman )))) a young playboy would do just fine ))

we just have to rely on ourselves.

 
About. If it's Excel and for yourself, why does it say "Enter date as 3.4.18"?

 

© G. Hazanov.

Imagine, you are standing by the window, and in the window opposite unsuspectingly stands a naked woman. What do you feel?

Confidence in the future!

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

About. If it's excel and for yourself, why does it say "Enter date as 3.4.18"?

No, not excel. It's a self-written indicator, not worth a good word, just... written for fun.

Oh... the situation has changed.


If I have to...

Files:
MyProfit.mq5  29 kb
 
Igor Makanu:

That's what I'm talking about, finger trading on history.... Fibs work too and pivots and... everything works, but only on history! )))

I'll tell you more: Elliott Waves always work too, if redrawn in a case where the initial markup was at odds with the basic postulates. The problem is that money is made on violations: one thing was assumed and another came out.

 
Profit has shifted? ))) Thanks for the tip, I'll try it now

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Did you make a profit? )))) thank you for the indicator, I'll put it on now

It's been running since 16.04.2018

If you add anything useful please share.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Tk to freelance, they'll write

I don't know anything about codes myself, maybe they'll write the wrong one. In general, I'd like to know the programming, so I could change some parameters myself?
 
Ap Shen:
I don't know anything about code, maybe they will write me a wrong one. In general, I want to know this programming, so I can change some parameters myself?

So learn. No one here is going to teach you. To correct a mistake or give you a hint, yes. But you have no idea, no code, nothing, just a request for help from the good people)).

