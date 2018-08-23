I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 21
where do such pretty signs come from?
Are you referring to the sign itself or the beauty of the green colour?
Corrected.
But actually, in the context of "marrying a billionaire" sounds more appropriate.
they need a noblewoman )))) a young playboy would do just fine ))
we just have to rely on ourselves.
About. If it's Excel and for yourself, why does it say "Enter date as 3.4.18"?
No, not excel. It's a self-written indicator, not worth a good word, just... written for fun.
Oh... the situation has changed.
If I have to...
That's what I'm talking about, finger trading on history.... Fibs work too and pivots and... everything works, but only on history! )))
I'll tell you more: Elliott Waves always work too, if redrawn in a case where the initial markup was at odds with the basic postulates. The problem is that money is made on violations: one thing was assumed and another came out.
Profit has shifted? ))) Thanks for the tip, I'll try it now
It's been running since 16.04.2018
If you add anything useful please share.
Tk to freelance, they'll write
I don't know anything about code, maybe they will write me a wrong one. In general, I want to know this programming, so I can change some parameters myself?
So learn. No one here is going to teach you. To correct a mistake or give you a hint, yes. But you have no idea, no code, nothing, just a request for help from the good people)).