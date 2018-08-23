I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 20
Some people are disappointed in forex, but I am fascinated by sports betting. I don't plan to gamble on it, but it is impressive.
Yesterday an acquaintance of mine told me about it for a long time. My friend told me about it for a long time. 2 weeks ago he poured 800 rubles there and by now he has 70 rubles and withdrew a part of it.
I do not understand everything, but he has told me for a long time about his bets and mobile phone balances, and the result is as they say.
Somehow betting is done over the internet. Registration is about the same as at a DC or broker. By the way, the broker does not give a shit if you win or lose, he lives from the commission, something like 20% or so - I do not remember. Yes, if you win more than 10000r (notional), they charge another tax of 13%.
This is all completely new information to me, I've never been interested.
I think if you work there, you can also develop algorithms that would allow to stably earn money. There are definitely regularities.
Well, he's into that, and yesterday he asked how to make tables for predictions so that it counts itself. A lot of factors about the teams are taken into account there too.
We'll see how this thing plays out. Maybe it's just beginner's luck).
What am I going to do :.(
The answer is from an anecdote:
Things have gotten ... Everything is so bad, there are problems at work and in the family, the wife has left, there is no money even for a piece of bread...
So he decided... to hang himself. Tied a rope to the chandelier, made a noose. Already put his head in...
Suddenly he sees a cigarette butt in the corner of the room.
- "I'll have a smoke before I die"...
He smokes, he feels better...
- "Well, life seems to be getting better. Why did I get so depressed?"...
I was disappointed, too. Thank God it didn't come to that, but the last month has been hopeful.
Then it's "marry a billionaire", otherwise "get married" is a bit gay...
Yeah, I don't have a gay thing going on.) Yura overreacted.
Where do you get such pretty signs from?
I've got a strategy, but how the hell do I write it? Otherwise I'll also be disappointed :(
I'll go to freelance, they'll write it.
I think if you get into it, you can also develop algorithms that will allow you to earn consistently. There are definitely regularities.
I need to know about sports, I'm a total zero with a minus sign ))