And what is the basis for disappointment? I forgot, they say there is free betting, but they also say there is free betting on futures, options, but if there is no free money there, then I have to go to casino three)).
I forgot, they also say there's a freebie in betting, you can look there. And when you can't find it there either... They say there will be a freebie in retirement, you just need to live ... oh, I forgot, a pension is only enough to pay the rent, well, life is a pain.
)))) clearly laid out the entire scheme of a freeloader.
the public swallows - the lecturers talk.
i remember that Parabellum (a cool infobusinessman) complained about his audience in St. Petersburg that people at his shows do not buy his training courses and generally they make fun of him
Then he rolled his eyes dreamily, 'That's the way people are in Kiev, they buy everything!
I'm reminded of "Golden Calf" and the glorious town of Bobruisk.)
It means that people in St. Petersburg are still Soviet. not ready to pay for their education))))
If you consider that world champions in programming often come from universities in St. Petersburg and Moscow, it means that people simply do not want to be cheated.
So coming to a paid lecture is not cheating. but buying a book or a DVD is cheating.
Yeah, the gerchim do not want to do it)))
then why go to these paid lectures at all. i don't get it.
I don't understand. So, you don't cheat by coming to a lecture for a fee.
so there are all kinds of paid courses
I was at a webinar a couple of years ago where they were broadcasting an online course for women on "How to marry a billionaire".
the presenter, a lady in her 40s and weighing in at about 150 yelled hysterically, "I'm Trump's wife (he wasn't president yet and wasn't that famous) !!!!!!!!!!!! and you want to find a billionaire too?????
and all the fat women of balzac age would jump up and start bouncing around shouting WANTING!!!!
-----
and there are a lot of courses like this.
))))
I have an intimate question - how did you get on the "How to Marry a Billionaire" webinar? ))
))))
I have an intimate question - how did you get on the 'How to Marry a Billionaire' webinar? ))
And some link came in spam, I looked it up out of interest to see what chicks do for fun ))
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA))))) What about levels? the levels work one pip at a time) went in, went out) and if you went in and did not go out it means you drew the wrong bar
That's what I'm talking about. Finger trading on history.... Fibs work too and pivots and... everything works, but only on history! )))