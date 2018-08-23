I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 25
I participated in the second season and came in 127th place.
Unfortunately I can't do it now, I have no time at all.
The competition is three months long.
And it's not every day you have to do it.
"2.6 During the Contest Period, the number of trades made by a Participant must be at least 10."
"3.3. a Participant who has a 20% or more equity drawdown on the Contest account from the highest point of return recorded in one of the hour rollovers automatically terminates further participation in the Contest as a Participant".
forex is simple look for the big guys and how to hunt
So please tell us all about this simplicity and how to hunt these big guys.
what should I do :.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
I'm disappointed in the FOREX market :.
Yuriy Asaulenko, 2018.05.29 12:39
Some people are disappointed in forex, but I am fascinated by sports betting. I don't plan to gamble on it, but it's impressive.
Yesterday an acquaintance was telling me at length about it. My friend told me about it for a long time. 2 weeks ago he poured 800 rubles there and by now he has 70 rubles and withdrew a part of it.
I do not understand everything, but he has told me for a long time about his bets and mobile phone balances, and the result is as they say.
Somehow betting is done over the internet. Registration is about the same as at a DC or broker. By the way, the broker does not give a shit if you win or lose, he lives from the commission, something like 20% or so - I do not remember. Yes, if you win more than 10000r (notional), they charge another tax of 13%.
For me, all this is completely new information, I was never interested.
I wonder how it all ended.
I ran into him again today in a shop. He told me that he had won again and the broker had sent him a message that his next stake was limited to 100 rubles. Not interested any more - a lot of hassle for a 200-300p winnings.
So it's time to change the broker.
I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.(What should I do?
That's OK, the main thing in life is not to be disappointed. There are many other ways to make money and have fun).