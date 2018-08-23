I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 23
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What should I do :.(
Take a break. :) Why disappointed, by the way?
perfect plum, will anyone at Market take it? )
(SCOFFS) Don't go to the market.
)
I'll tell you more: Elliott Waves always work too, if redrawn in case the original markup contradicts the underlying postulates. The problem is that money is made precisely on irregularities: one thing was assumed and something else came out.
The market is ruled by chaos - if an order is identifiable with critical certainty, it (the order) will be further disrupted.
Take a break. :) Why disappointed, by the way?
He won't answer you. There's only one post from the topic starter (the very first one), the other 23 pages were flooded by kind forum users. :)
The market is ruled by chaos - if any order is identifiable with critical certainty, it (the order) will be further disrupted.
You are mistaken.
The market is a highly ordered structure. Observable chaos is just an outward manifestation of it.
Observable graphs are akin to a Poincaré section of a dynamical system.
For example, the figure shows an illustration of a Poincaré section of a four-turn limit cycle. It can be seen that in such a section the mapping point will successively occupy the positions marked with numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4. Thus, in terms of mappings, we can say that a cycle of period 4 is realised. Rebuildings of the limit cycle will also lead to rebuildings in the Poincar´e section.
You are mistaken.
The market is a highly ordered structure. The observed chaos is only an outward manifestation of it.
And after this thesis Oleg carelessly threw a link to his account ))
The observed graphs are something akin to a Poincaré section for a dynamical system.
And after this thesis Oleg carelessly threw a link to his account ))
I will not throw carelessly, but the results of the experiments say exactly that. I have done a lot of work confirming this thesis.
In my branch I have now started an important experiment (before the New Year), the results of which can be seen in the development.
And not to be completely unfounded, I will show the result of work in three days since the start of this experiment :
.But today is still the day. ;))
TC Smoothing Downshift
I won't throw it around carelessly, but the results of the experiments suggest just that. I have done a lot of work confirming this thesis.
An important experiment is now in operation in my branch (before the New Year), the results of which can be seen in the development.
And not to be completely unfounded, I will show the results of work in three days since the start of this experiment:
.But today is still the day. ;))
i'm dumb and nihhhh****** i don't get it
where is the monitoring?