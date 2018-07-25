Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 48

New comment
 
As for writing statistics to a file - decimal separators should be made with commas, not dots! It's impossible to open them normally in Excel - only by importing, which is a pain in the ass.
 
Normalisation would also be helpful, hardly anyone needs more than two decimal places...
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:
Regarding writing statistics to file - decimal separators should be made with commas, not dots! It's impossible to open it normally in Excel - only through importing, which is a pain in the ass.

You too... Just now we were talking...

As I understand, you also have a bourgeois locale?

In russian-language locale separators by default - is a semicolon. If I make the separators comma - it will not open in russian locale without problems.

If you have it otherwise, put it here:

And Excel will understand everything without any imports.

I would make automatic identification, if this field could be obtained from MQL. But, alas, only through system DLL, and I'd like to avoid that.

 
Georgiy Merts:

You too... Just now we were talking...

I take it you also have a bourgeois locale?

In russian-language locale, the default delimiters are semicolons. If I make them commas, they would not open in russian locale without any problems.

If you don't, put it here:

And Excel will understand everything without any imports.

I would make automatic identification, if this field can be obtained from MQL. But, alas, only through system DLL, and I would like to avoid it.

I did not mean to separate list items - no problem with that, there are problems with the "delimiter of integer and fractional parts" - comma is the standard, which I often come across, it's not about localization, but the well-established traditions. I won't change the Windows settings to suit your file, of course... But holy shit you're making a public product...

Alternatively, you could make a boolean switch...
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:
Launched
EURNZDEMATrendRTSa
New
 

Put up

EURNZDEMAFlatDTSNew
 

Aleksey Vyazmikin:


44 codes.

 

By the way, a member from another forum has thought it over and over, and has requested all his 9 regcodes.

I suspect that after a while - he will continue to help on the TC League.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I'm not talking about the list item separator - no problem with that, there are problems with the "separator of integer and fractional parts" - comma is the standard that I constantly encounter, it's not about localization, but the well-established traditions. I won't change the Windows settings to suit your file, of course... But you're making a public product...

Or I could make a boolean switch...

Aleksey, how am I going to do that for you?

To output to a file - I use strings. And to turn double into string - the standard function (DoubleToString()).

If to separate an element of the list - I could make a special field (either string, or boolean), I write delimiters explicitly in a file, then what do you want to do with standard functions?

Unless - before outputting to the file, forcibly replace decimal point with comma - but are you sure that's the right solution?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Put up

EURNZDEMAFlatDTSNew
1...4142434445464748495051525354
New comment