Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones.
Regarding writing statistics to file - decimal separators should be made with commas, not dots! It's impossible to open it normally in Excel - only through importing, which is a pain in the ass.
You too... Just now we were talking...
I take it you also have a bourgeois locale?
In russian-language locale, the default delimiters are semicolons. If I make them commas, they would not open in russian locale without any problems.
If you don't, put it here:
And Excel will understand everything without any imports.
I would make automatic identification, if this field can be obtained from MQL. But, alas, only through system DLL, and I would like to avoid it.
Launched
Put up
Aleksey Vyazmikin:
44 codes.
By the way, a member from another forum has thought it over and over, and has requested all his 9 regcodes.
I suspect that after a while - he will continue to help on the TC League.
I'm not talking about the list item separator - no problem with that, there are problems with the "separator of integer and fractional parts" - comma is the standard that I constantly encounter, it's not about localization, but the well-established traditions. I won't change the Windows settings to suit your file, of course... But you're making a public product...Or I could make a boolean switch...
Aleksey, how am I going to do that for you?
To output to a file - I use strings. And to turn double into string - the standard function (DoubleToString()).
If to separate an element of the list - I could make a special field (either string, or boolean), I write delimiters explicitly in a file, then what do you want to do with standard functions?
Unless - before outputting to the file, forcibly replace decimal point with comma - but are you sure that's the right solution?
