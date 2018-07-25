Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
An interested participant on another site chose 3 TCs, bet, got 3 SLs, and said he was "quitting the project" :)
The poet's soul couldn't take it...
That's a pity. It's a good thing I didn't start fulfilling his requests for revision. Otherwise would have wasted quite a lot of resources for nothing (I highly doubt his requests will yield results, and they require quite a lot of rework).I just have to stress for the rest of you - the TC League is not a "silver bullet". It is an opportunity to have a choice of TS tested in the tester and on demo at any time. Moreover, it is not the fact that they will continue to work the same way, any TS at any time can start to fail.
An interested participant on another site chose 3 TCs, bet, got 3 SLs, and said he was "quitting the project" :)
The poet's soul couldn't take it...
That's a pity. It's a good thing I didn't start fulfilling his requests for revision. Otherwise I would have wasted a lot of resources.
And you are sneering at this participant's withdrawal from the project for nothing.
After all, he is right. He is losing his money and time on the "project", not you. He got burned and he doesn't want to lose any more.
From his point of view, it is not "quitting the project" that deserves irony, but "entering the project".
But you, as the "poet" of this "project", should draw conclusions from this fact, and not in the form of a giggle.
And you're being ironic about this member's withdrawal from the project for nothing.
He's right. He is losing money and time on the "project", not you. He's burned himself and doesn't want to lose any more.
From his point of view, it is not "quitting the project" that deserves irony, but "entering the project".
But you, as the "poet" of this "project", should draw conclusions from that fact, and not in the form of a giggle.
What do you mean by "not me losing" ??? Yes I am just constantly losing money and time on it. And a lot more than others.
And I'm being ironic about the "Grail quest". It's the first time I've seen people who expect the TC League to almost guarantee the absence of stoplosses!
There's no such thing !!! League TS - it's just a " pool of working TS. Using the League TS only ensures that each TS - has been tested on the annual period, and for a while shows good results in the Demo. That's it !!! No guarantee of profit League does not give, how people can not understand it ?
About "deserves the irony of entering the project" - well, yes, I agree, to put three or five hours of computer work is certainly a lot of stress, which without guarantees is undoubtedly worthy of irony. But, it seems you have not optimized any TC yet, why are you worried?
And in general, what are you doing yourself, Oleg avtomat, in the branch of the forum, joining which is worthy of irony?
But you, as the "poet" of this "project", should draw conclusions from that fact, and not in the form of giggles.
What are they (let's use the word "you")?
That the Grail does not exist? I already know that.
That profit is hard to come by? I know that too.
That the members think the CU League is the Grail? I can see that.
What other conclusion am I supposed to draw?
I don't have any aces up my sleeve. I didn't guarantee any profits. I've guaranteed rebids for optimized TS working for some time on demo for optimizing TS-outsiders. I am keeping my promise. Where I promised super profits and Graality - I still do not understand.
And anyway, what are you yourself, Oleg avtomat, doing in a forum thread, joining which is worthy of irony ?
hmm... well... is it forbidden to have a point of view that is against your better judgement?
hmm... how is it... there's a pass? it's forbidden to have a point of view that's against your better judgement?
Did I say "don't come in"?
I was surprised by the simultaneous assertion that "irony is worthy of the one who enters" and yet a discussion with me, so "unworthy", of my own project's work.
In my opinion, you should either take off your cross or put on your pants.
I repeat - the TC League is not the Grail. It is simply the ability to always have a choice of TCs, which have been tested, and showed some good work on the demo for a while. That's all. Those who are interested - can optimize the TC Outsider, and get a rekord on any of the 350 TS, including favorites. But it should be understood that any TC may at any time begin to drain.And I wonder about the conclusions... What conclusions do you think I should draw?
Did I say "don't come in"?
I was surprised at the simultaneous assertion that "irony is worthy of the one who joins in" and at the discussion with me, so "unworthy", of the work of my own project.
In my opinion, you should either take off your cross or put on pants.
I repeat - the TC League is not the Grail. It's just the ability to always have a choice of TS, which have been tested, and showed some time of good performance on the demo. That's all. Those who are interested - can optimize the TC Outsider, and get a rekord on any of the 350 TS, including favorites. But it should be understood that any TC may at any time begin to drain.And I wonder about the conclusions... What conclusions do you think I should draw?
My reply was deleted... I guess it's too much against the grain...
Current situation on favourites (All the TS work on demo without MM, with minimum lots)
Best 20 by quality:
Chart of the top 10 in quality:
Best 20 by balance:
Best 10 chart by balance:
Just a reminder, the Trading Systems League Expert (versions for both MT4 and MT5) is on Yandex-disk. In the archive also attached a brief description of the principles of the League and a list of TS, working in it.
By default, the League works with one TS (EURUSD ChnTrendSAR, magik 220141) without any restrictions.
Other TS work only in the strategy tester. For their work on a demo or real account registration codes are required. Registration codes, valid for 3 months with a link to your account number, are issued for the optimization of individual League systems (2-5 hours on a quad Core i5).
Current stock of redcodes for project participants:
Each rekgod works with one TS for three months and is linked to an account number.
What a mess - nothing to optimise again...
EURNZD - not yet fully included in the League.
Current CU on over-optimisation:
Well, there's quite a few TC's that dropped out of the League, but for now the script that outputs them is "disassembled", I'm modifying the core code of my library
But from now on, apparently, this table - I will always add at the end of the TC League favourites reports.