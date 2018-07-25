Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 52
Current situation on favourites (All the TS work on demo without MM, with minimum lots)
Best 20 by quality:
Best 10 chart in terms of quality:
Top 20 on balance:
Best 10 chart by balance:
Just a reminder, Expert League Trading Systems (versions for both MT4 and MT5) is on Yandex-disk. In the archive also attached a brief description of the principles of the League and a list of TS, working in it.
By default, the League works with one TS (EURUSD ChnTrendSAR, magic 220141) without any restrictions.
Other TS work only in the strategy tester. For their work on a demo or real account registration codes are required. Registration codes, valid for 3 months with a link to your account number, are issued for the optimization of individual League systems (2-5 hours on a quad Core i5).
Current stock of redcodes for project participants:
Rekgods are written on demand - each rekgod works with one TS for three months with a link to an account number.
Everyone is following the signals, I think there is no need to post the excel, just in case you wrote something there :)
I do not understand why I put such big lots on the signal demo?
I put 5% risk on the demo and 1% risk on the real. The deposit on the real account is small, and the risk is too high there because of the smallest lots.
As for the reports - well, you should distinguish "Football league standings" from the "Best footballer's record".
I'll finish system upgrade - I'll post next TC for optimization (quite a few of them). In this fucking Vin10 - some old hardware doesn't work, and not all programs either...
George, what is the initial deposit of these 20 strategies?
They don't have an initial deposit!
All 360 TS running now - working on the same demo account. I can give you the investment password. Of course, since the 20/80 rule works, most of the TCs - successfully lost, and I periodically add money to the deposit.
Each TC - has a "maximum allowable parameters" (the SL queue, drawdown, waiting for the maximum), as soon as one of them is exceeded - TC immediately "flies out" of the League for "training", re-optimized, and then back into the League.
I have a script that collects deals of the selected TC and writes them into a CSV file. This file - is opened by Excel, and the balance graph of individual TS is built. Here are the best TS charts.
As I told you, the most difficult issue for me is the question of choosing the TS among those that have been trading on the demo for some time, and showing good results. For now it is solved intuitively. A month ago I've made a very unsuccessful choice, and two TSs immediately after installation on the real account showed a "control shot" and were removed from trading. Now I am slowly getting out of the drawdown.
