and in trend).
Let's say the trend is up. We managed to buy at Bid (there is always +/- fluctuation). Asc goes up. A little higher than Ask we sell - it will come there on its own.
The risk is almost zero.
You can scalp a lot of money on the RTS Index that way in a day, but it is very tiring.
And to sell?
Found a profitable strategy!
Mickey Moose, 2018.02.20 20:43
1) take an instrument where the spread is very high
2) in the "buy" command buy at bid price,
3) close the deal at bid price
4) the same approach to "sell" command
Thus, we obtain the profit equal to the spread (when it is quite large, for example, in exotic instruments)
If there is a clear trend, we only work on the trend. If it's not in a hurry to go somewhere (like a demolition), we can work both ways.
Might as well go to the bank and exchange rubles for $ and back again until the money runs out.
The broker sells at Ask and buys at Bid. The bank does the same. To benefit from this strategy, you must be on the other side of the bank's window
Redeem all cash from the Bank at Asc and assign a new Bid above Ask!
If your broker doesn't prevent you from keeping your limits within the spread, then go ahead, in case a price spike catches them and brings you a profit.
On an ECN, you can at least put them inside the spread.
The bank is unlikely to run out of money
then they wouldn't be closing by the hundreds.