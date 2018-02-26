A profitable strategy has been found! - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
STARIJ:
This is not the broker's profit; it is the DC's profit. A broker, unlike a DC, does not trade with you, but only executes your orders in the market and takes a commission for his services. The broker does not care whether you want to buy/sell on Asc or Bid - anywhere at all.