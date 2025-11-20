Canvas is cool! - page 4
The demonstration of possibilities is very impressive indeed. But where to apply them is unclear to me.
As the saying goes: Feel the difference with a real example:
That's a cool rainbow schedule! I'd also like to make the candles dance to the music and twirl around each other!
For the AI alone, all these beautiful things are not worth a damn.
In addition, there is a diametrically opposite point of view, that all complex sophisticated systems are very unstable, and it is impossible to make money with them. At the same time the simplest TS of crossing the price and sliding bar type, works quite well and has a better stability.
I have tested it. Without any manual adjustments they work.
Alas this is not the case, I have checked. Without manual adjustments they pour.
Strange, but my results are different. There are those who are pouring and those who are earning. And any TS has periods of profit and periods of loss.
Now I have more than 200 TS, and the only question is how to select the most stable.
The more stable TS is, the less degrees of freedom it has. Therefore, all these extra entities - "ten-dimensional price movement spaces" - work against us, reducing the stability of the TS.
What can one do...
Some people see only mud in a puddle, while others see reflection of stars. But it is understandable, because seeing the outer world is only a reflection of the inner one.
It brings to mind the cartoon"Oh and Ah".What a load of pessimism, Georg. It's quite clear where the extra entities you see are prescribed. Personally, I don't notice them.
Congratulations, you've finally come to the realization that it's just a matter of methodology to select primitives!
Even a primitive strategy on one or two wagons will be super effective if every, minute, hour, day or even every tick,correctly change the period of this (or those) wagons.
It remains a small thing - to develop this correct algorithm (methodology) of selection. :)))
And that, Georg, is artificial intelligence.
If I am moving in space, there are 4 dimensions. Time and position in space.
There's nothing to think about. It's a piece of cake.
Any point in N-dimensional space has N coordinates. And if you have X such points then you need N*X values.
Any set of points in N-dimensional space can be projected onto a lesser dimensional space, including a flat two-dimensional screen. Our brain is programmed to interpret 4-dimensional space (the space-time continuum), so it would be reasonable to use 3D monitors, but even if we don't have a 3D monitor, we can simply add some rotation (a slight rocking may be) and let our brain build a 3D picture by itself due to different angular velocity of objects at different distances.
There is no need to use N-dimensional arrays in N-dimensional spaces. In fact, even the Creator of our World, which we perceive as 4D, does not use multidimensional arrays. Just look at the observer effect in quantum physics.
Even Einstein wondered, "Does the moon exist when I am not looking at it?" That is, the point is, what is the point of displaying information on a screen if there is no observer.