Card account inactive for more than 6 months
Account epayment -> menu on the left and "Helpdesk" -> Create a request (such a big fat plus sign).
Sorry if I'm asking the wrong question here, I thought they knew everything about it. Personally, I would prefer to use transparent methods such as WM (sorry for the redundancy of my question)
Read the new rules for starters.
I have read them, what am I supposed to see?
Sorry if I'm asking in the wrong place, it's so advertised here I thought they knew everything about it. Personally, I would prefer to use transparent methods such as WM (sorry for asking too much).
Try using e-payments. You will like it. If not, choose another way to withdraw.
I want to withdraw my profits in full when I want them.)
I want to withdraw my profits in full whenever I want, not as smoothly as EP wants ... who knows what they will come up with tomorrow .
The complaints are not directed at me. I'm not happy about it myself. If there is a referendum for or against webmoney, I will vote FOR.
it is clear that WM is more profitable and easier to use
(PS EP is not an option)
Let's do the math another way:
You are used to working with WMZ and you are happy with everything:
1. MQL withdrawal commission => WMZ -0.8%.
2. MQL withdrawal fee => ePayments = 0%.
Money for ePayments arrive to your personal cabinet, not to card, then you can send desired amount to your ePayments card without any commission. Card is in USD, which is also convenient because of unstable situation with UAH exchange rate
If needed you can transfer any amount starting from 0.1$ to WMZ wallet from ePayments personal account, this fee is 2%, but we saved 0.8% if withdrawal from MQL and as a result we have total fee 1.2%. A big difference ?
Also with card ePayments convenient to make purchases through the terminal in the shops, the conversion rate corresponds to the rate of the NBU at the time of purchase. MasterCard takes its small percentage for the exchange of USD => UAH, but considering that all transactions to date have been without a single cent commission, this token percentage you can ignore.
Here is a symbolic purchase in shop for 19grn with card ePayments, the commission went as much as 2 cents) given that I have not paid any commission from MQL website to the card.
We have decided not to switch off WebMoney for the time being and will make payments through this system as WMZ become available to us.
That's great - thank you!
Just a question: where will the availability come from if it is not accepted for input, how can reserves appear there?
We have decided not to switch off WebMoney for the time being and will make payments through this system as WMZ become available to us.
That's great - thank you!
I've wondered about that. it's probably a rhetorical question...