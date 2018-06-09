Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 27
Most extensions, loopholes, and free or not so free VPNs are, to put it mildly, more dangerous than the blocked resources themselves.
It's like an old woman said two words :-) If you're really desperate, you should choose the least risky way.
And in general, instead of blocking, you should just crack down on authors...that is, "suppress the source" rather than the method of delivery
Yes, yes... There are times when the freegate extension is on and you're searching for an item on the web, and Yandex Market suggests "we found this item three roubles cheaper in this shop!
But in fact in freegate's terms of service it's written in advance - disturbing advertising - pay for a VPN and sleep in peace.
The FriGate extension sends your traffic through unbeknownst to you. And you know this, and you're doing it knowingly. Don't tell me now that you are in any way working with money :-)
When I turn on my VPN and go to root tracker to download a movie, I don't really care where freegate sends my traffic
You just don't know how much traffic and from what sources it directs.
Cinematic classics can also be watched for free and legally, not absolute novelties somehow pass as a bonus for the phone.
Rare things are probably worth watching in a cinema. Although as many people as opinions :-)
PS/ By the way, I surfed on roottracker just a couple of times...the first time I searched for an old Clarion, I felt like "shaking off the vintage", the second time I wanted to find "Rain Man", in the original and in the director's cut.
There is nothing wrong with such archives, they are useful. There's no point in blocking them.
PPS/ although they knock down the price :-) Put on a pirate, made sure the game/movie/series wasn't worth a penny and voila
VMs are obliged to buy back WMU after 3 years at the NBU exchange rate:
You can shop around ;)
fantasies -
4 million users
each one had a dollar amount of 25
became 35.
10 on average, roughly speaking from the haircut
40 million in hryvnias from all users
and if the amount of 10 dollars was 400 million
and for 100 - 4 billion
It only works with a VPN. Without a VPN, it says it cannot connect to the server.
It works for me without any VPN. I went back to the exchanger I used in 2013 (when I had the same situation with WM). They withdraw at a reasonable exchange rate. I compared how much I would have received in my account if I exchanged WMZ -> WMU through exchanger and withdrew via "Deposit to account" and how much I would have received through exchanger WMZ -> Privat24. It came out the same amount.
It works for me without any VPNs. I went back to the exchanger I used in 2013 (when I had the same situation with WM). They withdraw at a reasonable exchange rate. I compared how much I would have received in my account if I exchanged WMZ -> WMU through exchanger and withdrew via "Deposit to account" and how much I would have received through exchanger WMZ -> Privat24. It came out the same amount.
I just checked. Everything is working. The provider is Kyivstar.
Try logging in through the website instead of Keeper. There may be a problem with your keeper.