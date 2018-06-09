Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It works for me without any VPNs. I went back to the exchanger I used in 2013 (when I had the same situation with WM). They withdraw at a reasonable exchange rate. I compared how much I would have received in my account if I exchanged WMZ -> WMU through exchanger and withdrew via "Deposit to account" and how much I would have received through exchanger WMZ -> Privat24. It came out the same amount.
you would not withdraw via "transfer to account".
WMU is now blocked for cash withdrawal.
You would not have made a withdrawal using "Transfer to account".
vmu is now blocked from cashing out.
Where did I write that I used "Transfer to account" after the blockage?
Received notification from WM Transfer operator :
.
I also withdrew through the exchanger, but the exchange rate has become worse. Earlier from the real lost 2-4%. Now I look 8% (1 WMZ - 23,70 UAH).
https://telepay.wmtransfer.com/ru/cards
https://telepay.wmtransfer.com/ru/cards
Does that mean you have to get a dollar card?
Yes, in the Privat24 office, the online card.
The transfer fee is almost the same as the eP fee, but I understand there is no monthly service charge?