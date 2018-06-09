Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 29

Ihor Herasko:

It works for me without any VPNs. I went back to the exchanger I used in 2013 (when I had the same situation with WM). They withdraw at a reasonable exchange rate. I compared how much I would have received in my account if I exchanged WMZ -> WMU through exchanger and withdrew via "Deposit to account" and how much I would have received through exchanger WMZ -> Privat24. It came out the same amount.

WMU is now blocked for cash withdrawal.

 
igrok333:

Where did I write that I used "Transfer to account" after the blockage?

Received notification from WM Transfer operator :

I withdrew to private (WMZ - UAH), through exchanger, had to run VPS, (keeper was not working).
 
I also withdrew through the exchanger, but the exchange rate has become worse. Earlier from the real lost 2-4%. Now I look 8% (1 WMZ - 23,70 UAH).
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
https://telepay.wmtransfer.com/ru/cards

 
igrok333:

https://telepay.wmtransfer.com/ru/cards

Does that mean you have to have a dollar card?
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Yes, in the Privat24 office, an online card.
 
igrok333:
The transfer fee is almost the same as for eP, but I take it they don't charge for monthly maintenance?
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
https://privatbank.ua/ru/platezhnie-karty/internet-karta
