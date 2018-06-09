Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 22
if the bank does not open, the withdrawal from webmoney is also forbidden as there is no card.
the point?
nagging, collecting money, then donating to games.
I can already see 13 year olds clipping EAs in wizard and selling for 100+ quid on the market...
I can already see 13 year olds clipping EAs in wizard and selling them for 100+ quid on the market...
Why not ))) very realistic
I do not understand why webmoney and others exist to this day. A bank card is all you need now: you can make e-payments and buy things in shops and take out loans. Maybe many people use webmoney because not all banks open accounts for minors.
It means that your experience in financial matters is not enough to understand. That's ok, with experience comes understanding. Those who use this method know and understand why.
Good luck
Most people are used to making money and then eating it all up. As they have been correctly replaced, they are financially illiterate.
Now WebMoney has been shut down in Ukraine...
It is no longer possible to cash them out in hryvnia.
almost 40
It was 25.
the hryvnia is exchanged for anything
I wonder how it will affect the official exchange rate and in what time frame
For now 26, approximately.