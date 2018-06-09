Disconnecting WebMoney. - page 22

Vladislav Andruschenko:


if the bank does not open, the withdrawal from webmoney is also forbidden as there is no card.

the point?

to nag, to collect money, then to donate to games.
 
Aleksey Rodionov:
I can already see 13 year olds clipping EAs in wizard and selling for 100+ quid on the market...

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Why not ))) very realistic

 
Aleksey Rodionov:
I do not understand why webmoney and others exist to this day. A bank card is all you need now: you can make e-payments and buy things in shops and take out loans. Maybe many people use webmoney because not all banks open accounts for minors.

It means that your experience in financial matters is not enough to understand. That's ok, with experience comes understanding. Those who use this method know and understand why.

Good luck

 
Vladimir Perervenko:

Most people are used to making money and then eating it all up. As they have been correctly replaced, they are financially illiterate.

 

Now WebMoney has been shut down in Ukraine...

It is no longer possible to cash them out in hryvnia.

Санкции против WebMoney: заблокированы счета четырех млн украинцев
Санкции против WebMoney: заблокированы счета четырех млн украинцев
  • Korrespondent.net
  • korrespondent.net
В компании заявляют, что власть при отсутствии законных оснований политическими решениями блокирует работу системы.
 

almost 40

It was 25.

webmoney

already 42
 
it's going to be over 50 from now on.
 

the hryvnia is exchanged for anything

I wonder how it will affect the official exchange rate and in what time frame

For now 26, approximately.

