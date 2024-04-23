MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores in one computer

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Probably a lot of people will be interested to see:

 
WOW!!!
Now that's a toy with a vertical take-off!
What's going to happen in 20 years?
According to Moore's law, performance should increase by a factor of 2^13 (doubling every 18 months) ~ 8000 times.
Unless, of course, the quantum computer is perfected. Then it's scary to even imagine.
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Has the advisor brought profit of at least 1 cent ? or is it as one amateur on the forum puts it theoretically ?
 
272 streams is awesome! I even know what to load it with in the future
 
There is one trader among my acquaintances. Among the traders I know, he is the most successful. He trades on an old 10-inch netbook, on which Quick can barely move. To all questions he answers: "It shows the price, that's all I need.
 
How much does a toy like this cost, does it even pay for itself?
 

The screenshot shows ~175 Mb of RAM per Agent. Apparently a childish task is running.

It would be good to runthe multicurrency EA(add trading part if you want) on real ticks at least for a year on five symbols.

And see how much memory it eats up on a normal task.

 
SeriousRacoon:
There is one trader among my friends. The most successful trader I know. He trades on 10'' old netbook, Quick is hardly able to turn. When I asked him, he answered, "It shows the price, that's all I need.

It's about the same. There is a hectare of RAM on VDS. It is enough to run 3 terminals with multicurrency Expert Advisor for 6-10 currency pairs. And each pair is processed by its own version of EA and +1 version of owl for tracking of all pairs in an account. =)

P.S. For all that, there is also a WEB server running on it.
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Renat Fatkhullin:

Many people would probably be interested to see it:

It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.

But I would load it up to the max, there is something to count.

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.

But I would load it up to the max, it has something to count.

You wouldn't even need this beastly machine.

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.

But I would load it up to the max, there is something to count.

)))) if there is a task with a lot of runs, it would be much cheaper to count in the cloud

I can't even imagine where such multi-core power is needed ))))

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