MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores in one computer
Now that's a toy with a vertical take-off!
What's going to happen in 20 years?
According to Moore's law, performance should increase by a factor of 2^13 (doubling every 18 months) ~ 8000 times.
Unless, of course, the quantum computer is perfected. Then it's scary to even imagine.
The screenshot shows ~175 Mb of RAM per Agent. Apparently a childish task is running.
It would be good to runthe multicurrency EA(add trading part if you want) on real ticks at least for a year on five symbols.
And see how much memory it eats up on a normal task.
There is one trader among my friends. The most successful trader I know. He trades on 10'' old netbook, Quick is hardly able to turn. When I asked him, he answered, "It shows the price, that's all I need.
It's about the same. There is a hectare of RAM on VDS. It is enough to run 3 terminals with multicurrency Expert Advisor for 6-10 currency pairs. And each pair is processed by its own version of EA and +1 version of owl for tracking of all pairs in an account. =)
Many people would probably be interested to see it:
It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.
But I would load it up to the max, there is something to count.
It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.
But I would load it up to the max, it has something to count.
You wouldn't even need this beastly machine.
It's not interesting to look at, it's interesting to use. But it's expensive, the stones alone cost $10K, plus memory and other hardware, and not only that.
But I would load it up to the max, there is something to count.
)))) if there is a task with a lot of runs, it would be much cheaper to count in the cloud
I can't even imagine where such multi-core power is needed ))))
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Probably a lot of people will be interested to see: